Drew Carey opened up about his last moments with ex-fiancée Amie Harwick, which took place two days before her death.

“I got a text from her [that read], ‘I would love to get together with you and talk.’ And I said, ‘Yeah, I would love to do that. I love you,'” Carey, 63, shared in a preview of CBS’ 48 Hours: The Final Hours of Amie Harwick on Thursday, February 10. “I never got it. I never had a chance to do it.”

For the game show host, the memory of his close relationship with Harwick has helped him deal with her tragic passing, adding, “That’s the big solace I get from it, is that she loved me … And I’m glad I could get that message to her before she died.”

Carey and Harwick originally went public with their relationship in June 2017. Us Weekly confirmed in January 2018 that the pair were engaged. Later that year, Carey and Harwick decided to part ways and ended their engagement.

In February 2020, Harwick was found unresponsive on the ground below a third-story balcony at her Hollywood Hills home. The writer was taken to a hospital after sustaining significant injuries and she passed away that same day at age 38.

Harwick’s ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse was arrested and charged with murder and burglary in connection to her death. The first-degree residential burglary charge included the special circumstance allegation of lying in wait. Harwick had previously been granted two restraining orders against Pursehouse before her death. Pursehouse, who faces the death penalty if convicted, has since pleaded not guilty to her murder.

At the time, Carey issued a statement about the tragedy.

“Amie and I had a love that people are lucky to have once in a lifetime. She was a positive force in the world, a tireless and unapologetic champion for women, and passionate about her work as a therapist. I am overcome with grief,” the Price Is Right host told Us. “I would like to thank you in advance for giving myself and everyone who loved Amie privacy while we try to work through this tragic situation.”

On Thursday, the Ohio native noted that he doesn’t “ever want to celebrate” Valentine’s Day since Harwick’s death. “I just don’t want to do anything … Valentine’s Day sucks now. That’s not a good day to remember,” he explained. “I think about her every single day … You want an intimate relationship where you can open up to somebody completely and be yourself. And she was that for me.”

48 Hours: The Final Hours of Amie Harwick premieres on CBS and Paramount+ on Saturday, February 12, at 10 p.m. ET.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.

