Dua Lipa and Seth Meyers are pals — and now have matching tattoos to prove it.

“We’re gonna be, like, bonded for life,” Lipa, 28, joked during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Tuesday, January 9.

Meyers, 50, explained that he and the “Levitating” singer had agreed to get matching tattoos before they went drinking during a segment that aired in December 2023, but they “didn’t get to everything” so they wanted to “make up some of those things now.”

Before getting the new ink on Tuesday, Meyers and Lipa proceeded to take a few shots together using a Barbie’s DreamHouse slide as a luge. Meyers then admitted that he had never gotten a tattoo before so they’re “just going to do a solitary dot.”

“Well, I think, we should … maybe a little star,” Lipa suggested. “How do you feel about that?”

Meyers replied, “Are you pulling a fast one on me?” before announcing he needed another shot because he only did “dot shots.”

Lipa, who revealed she has about 20 tattoos, proceeded to get the star tattoo on her ankle. After tattoo artist Keith “Bang Bang” McCurdy assured Meyers that he’s “not going to feel a thing,” Meyers said he was hoping to get the ink on his leg because he wanted to “kind of forget” he had it.

“Oh, this isn’t that bad,” Meyers declared, before realizing it was “just the marker” outlining the tattoo and not the actual ink itself. After Lipa approved of the design, Bang Bang began to get to work and Meyers brought another shot to his lips.

“It’s really funny to have made it this long in my life and not getting a tattoo,” he said, while cheersing Lipa. Afterwards, Meyers showed off his new star tattoo as Lipa exclaimed, “It’s perfect!”

The pair made headlines last month when they went day drinking together, and Meyers revealed who his favorite child was.

“You have three kids, right?” Lipa asked. “Rank them. Favorite to least favorite.”

After Meyers replied he was going to take a shot instead of answer, Lipa said, “That’s a cop-out.” He then declared that “of course” has a favorite child. (Meyers shares sons Ashe, 7, Axel, 5, and daughter Adelaide, 2, with wife Alexi Ashe.)

“By the way, if my kids, if you’re grown up and you’re watching this on YouTube,” he said looking at the camera before taking the shot. “You know who you are. You’re a girl.”

Meyers’ confession may not have been one of the worst outcomes to happen from their drinking adventures. Lipa later revealed she ended up falling asleep in a bar bathroom after their outing.

After she had a cigarette, Lipa shared that she started to get “a little bit dizzy,” so she headed to the bathroom and fell asleep “right there.”

“For some reason, everything felt comfortable,” she recalled. “I was very cozy and I was just slumped.”