Celebs were keeping busy this week, from Dua Lipa sharing a sexy selfie to celebrate her role as Evian’s new global ambassador, to Joshua Jackson picking up coffee in L.A., to Jennifer Lopez looking chic while leaving the set of a music video in NYC. Read on to find out more of what the stars have been up to!

— Dua Lipa celebrated her role as the first female music artist to become Evian’s global ambassador with a selfie on Instagram.

— Ireland Baldwin, Sofia Richie and Larsa Pippen shared photos while enjoying a refreshing glass of Lolea Sangria.

— Comedian Joe List celebrated the premiere of his first one-hour comedy special, Joe List: I Hate Myself, directed by Jason Katz, now streaming on Comedy Central’s Stand-Up YouTube channel.

— Jim Carrey and more celebrities celebrated VESTIGE and The Josef and Anni Albers Foundation capsule collection collaboration, which honors the shared appreciation of geometric style that VESTIGE brings to fashion and Josef Albers brought to his work.

— Six-time Olympic gold medalist runner, mother and activist, Allyson Felix, is releasing her first-ever apparel collaboration on Tuesday, August 18 in partnership with Athleta with pieces for both women and girls that are made to provide a sense of empowerment, community, and hope for the future.

— Jaime King looked chic in a head-to-toe boohoo look including a floral print top and acid wash jeans while going on a stroll in L.A.

— Inanna Sarkis and Matt Noszka celebrated their baby shower where Tommy Lee and his wife Brittany Furlan, Frankie Delgado and more celebrity attendees checked out the Altwell booth filled with CBD smoothies, spritzers, lotions, tinctures, gummies, face serums and more.

— Jennifer Lopez left a music video set in NYC while wearing The Mayfair Group’s Smile, You’re On Camera sweatpants.

— Joshua Jackson picked up coffee in L.A. while wearing a Rothy’s face mask.

— Million Dollar Listing’s Tracy Tutor and CEO of Circle Plus Pay and movie producer Nitish Kannan hosted a True Hollywood Talk on Instagram Live to discuss real estate and entertainment.

— Public School designers Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne are among the top American designers participating in a digital sample sale with BestKeptSecret to help the fashion industry and generate over one million dollars in charitable donations for Baby2Baby and Know Your Rights Camp.