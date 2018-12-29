A wedding, a baby, a boatload of royal engagements, oh my! Duchess Meghan, Prince Harry, Duchess Kate and Prince William prepared to say goodbye to 2018 by revisiting highlights from the year, which brought much change to the family.

The Kensington Palace Twitter account shared a compilation video on Twitter on Saturday, December 29, captioned: “Here are some of our favourite moments from 2018 — thank you to everyone who made this year so special. See you in 2019!”

The Fab Four, of course, included the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s May wedding and Prince Louis’ birth, which took place in April, in the clip. Harry and Meghan’s first royal tour (they visited Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand in October and announced at the time that they are expecting their first child), Louis’ christening in July and Prince Charles’ 70th birthday portrait from November also made the cut.

The montage ended with the foursome laughing together while speaking at the Royal Foundation Forum in February.

While the year brought much happiness to the brood, there were also rumors of unrest among Kate, 36, and Meghan, 37. “The ‘feud’ is definitely being played up,” a source told Us Weekly in November. “Are they the best of friends? No. Do they speak every waking second? No. Do they hate each other? Absolutely not.”

The Suits alum faced drama within her own family too, as her father, Thomas Markle, repeatedly spoke out about her in the media after missing her nuptials due to health issues. “It has put pressure on her relationship with Harry. He’s very frustrated with how little can be done,” an insider revealed to Us earlier this month. “Keeping her away from the negativity and harm has been hard for him. It’s been his purpose in their relationship to keep her away from the negativity.”

Another source close to Meghan told Us at the time that the duchess has “completely cut” off her father.

