Building character. Duchess Meghan shared her first job experience with a group of young people who gathered to meet her and Prince Harry during day five of the couple’s royal tour of Australia.

The parents-to-be met with teenage boys and girls from the National Rugby League’s In League In Harmony project at Macarthur Girls High School on Saturday, October 20, in Sydney. The young hosts detailed their day-to-day lives and explained what it’s like to grow up Down Under.

According to a source for Us Weekly, one teen told Meghan, 37, about his part-time job, which reminded her of the work she did when she was younger. “My first job when I was 14, I remember taking out the trash, all sorts,” the Suits alum empathized. “It gives you a good work ethic, right?”

The In League In Harmony project works to unite young people from diverse communities to be “advocates for positive change in their communities.” Meghan said of the program: “It’s so important. All these people you know of in your neighborhood, now you know them and you’re united. … You’re proud of where you’re from. You can champion where you’re from and make people see it for what it is.”

Meanwhile, the insider told Us that Harry joked with the group that he is “clinging to [his] youth at the age of 34.” On a more serious note, the prince applauded the crowd. “We’re so lucky that wherever we go in the world, we’re finding young people like you guys,” he noted. “This sweeping wave of kindness and optimism and empathy that seems to be lacking in some of the previous generation. You guys get a kick out of that, right?”

The former actress also remembered her time at an all-girls school and became “emotional” while learning about the young women’s intentions to “change the world,” according to the source. Her husband encouraged the students to bring men into the fight for gender equality, too.

Later in the day, Harry climbed the Sydney Harbour Bridge sans his expectant wife to swap the New South Wales standard flag for an Invictus Games flag.

The couple have been quite busy since their royal tour began, visiting a farm in Dubbo, tossing a football in Melbourne, discussing mental health at Bondi Beach and honoring veterans at the opening of the Anzac Memorial in Sydney.

