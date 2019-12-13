



Showing her appreciation! A royal devotee revealed that she scored the best gift of all ahead of the holiday season when Duchess Meghan responded to the fan’s letter of support.

Becca Anderson from Charleston, South Carolina, revealed via her Instagram Stories that the Duchess of Sussex, 38, thanked her for sharing words of encouragement with the Suits alum. Though Anderson didn’t reveal the contents from the letter she addressed to Meghan, she posted a photo of the royal’s response. It was signed by Claudia Spens, the head of general correspondence for the Office of TRH The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, the father and stepmother of Meghan’s husband, Prince Harry.

“The Duchess of Sussex has asked me to thank you for your thoughtful card,” the message read, according to a screengrab of Anderson’s pic posted by The Daily Mail. “It was so kind of you to take the trouble to write as you did. Her Royal Highness appreciated your generous words of support and has asked me to send you her warmest thanks and best wishes.”

Meghan and Harry are currently enjoying a six-week hiatus from participating in their respective royal duties. During their time off, the former actress and military vet broke their silence amid the couple’s break to show their gratitude for causes they hold dear.

Meghan penned a letter for World Access to Higher Education Day on November 26 in support of the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU). “Today, on World Access to Higher Education Day, we are able to celebrate the vital role that colleges and universities play in society and how important it is for all people, regardless of gender or socioeconomic background, to have the opportunity to access this higher education,” she wrote. “The value of this cannot be understated.”

She continued, “Because education expands mind-sets, and those minds can then expand the scope of the world at large. From a micro to a macro level, it is with education that we see great change.”

Harry, for his part, made an appearance via video message at the Oslo Review Conference in Norway on November 26. At the time, the 35-year-old advocated for the clearing of landmines — a cause that was also important to his late mother, Princess Diana.

With the holidays around the corner, Meghan and Harry plan to have a “small Christmas with just immediate family,” a source told Us Weekly in November of the couple, who share 7-month-old son Archie. The trio are also set to spend the holidays with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

An official statement from Buckingham Palace said Queen Elizabeth II gave her “support” for the couple’s plans, but an insider revealed to Us exclusively that she’s “disappointed” by the couple’s choice. However, a source cited the “rift” between Harry and his big brother, Prince William, as being “one of the main reasons behind their decision” to opt-out of their family’s annual celebration.