Duchess Meghan Sends Thank You Notes to Fans Who Wished Her Happy Birthday





Royal mail! Duchess Meghan sent thank you notes to fans who wished her a happy 38th birthday.

The Duchess of Sussex, who turned 38 on August 4, surprised well-wishers with letters, thanking them for celebrating her milestone year. The cards included a photo of the former Suits actress from her October 2018 engagement in Tonga, along with an envelope printed with the official Kensington Palace letterhead. The birthday was the Los Angeles native’s first after welcoming her son, Archie, with her husband, Prince Harry, in May.

“Today I received the reply for my letter regarding the Birthday of the #DuchessofSussex 🎈,” one fan tweeted on Wednesday, September 4.

Along with the birthday acknowledgements, fans also recently received letters, thanking them for their well-wishes after Archie’s christening on July 6. The cards included a black-and-white photo of the duchess and her husband, 34, with their son, 3 months, at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on christening day.

The letters were also accompanied by a note that read: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been overwhelmed by all the incredibly kind cards and letters they have received on the occasion of Archie’s christening, and are so touched that you took the trouble to write as you did. It really was most thoughtful of you and greatly appreciated by Their Royal Highnesses who send you their very best wishes.”

After receiving the cards, fans took to social media to share photos of the letters and thank the royal couple for their well wishes.

“Wonderful thank you postcard from TRH the Duke and Duchess of Sussex thanking me for sending my good wishes to Archie for his christening,” one fan wrote on Instagram on Sunday, September 1.

In the September 2019 issue of British Vogue, the Duchess of Sussex, who married Prince Harry in May 2018, revealed her first royal engagement since giving birth to Archie. The former Tig writer will end her maternity leave on Thursday, September 12, which marks the launch of her capsule workwear collection in benefit of Smart Works, a nonprofit organization that helps provide women in need with professional attire.

“For each item purchased by a customer, one is donated to charity,” she wrote in British Vogue. “Not only does this allow us to be part of each other’s story, it reminds us we are in it together.”

