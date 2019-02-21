Exclusive

Duchess Meghan Wants to Strengthen Her Relationship With Sister-in-Law Kate

With just weeks to go until she becomes a mom, Duchess Meghan was in need of a girls’ getaway. So the former Suits star, 37, jetted to New York City, where she celebrated her baby shower among friends. During her trip, the California native was also spotted shopping at high-end baby store Bonpoint and having lunch at famous macaron spot Ladurée with her best friend and stylist Jessica Mulroney. She also met up with Serena Williams and Abigail Spencer for dinner at The Polo Bar on Tuesday, February 19.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate on December 25, 2018 in King’s Lynn, England. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Meghan’s girl time was much needed. In the new issue of Us Weekly, a source reveals that the philanthropist feels she’s lacking “a group of moms in London to lean on.” As a result, she hopes to strengthen her relationship with her sister-in-law, Duchess Kate. “It’s not bad by any means, but they want to make it stronger,” notes the insider.

