Duchess Meghan’s Pal Slams Outlet That Photoshopped Their Christmas Card





Fighting back. Duchess Meghan’s friend, actress Janina Gavankar, is fighting back on Twitter, slamming the media outlet she believes edited the Christmas Card she photographed for the royal family.

“So proud to have taken the Christmas photo for one of my best friends and her family. Here’s the original that was sent out,” Gavankar, 39, tweeted on Tuesday, December 24, alongside Meghan and Prince Harry’s Christmas card. The Mysteries of Laura actress’ decided to clear the air after fans pointed out that some media outlets seemed to be editing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s card — shared on Monday, December 23 — to feature Meghan more prominently.

Gavankar continued her Twitter thread writing, “…and to The Mail, I see your campaign against my friend continues. Nice photoshop of my non-photoshopped image. Now may we all get back to the spirit of Christmas and not the spirit of maliciousness.”

The animated card, which was originally tweeted out by The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, features Harry and Meghan’s 7-month-old son Archie front and center.

In the black-and-white photo, Archie appears to be crawling toward the camera as Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, watch and laugh. The lights on the Christmas tree behind the royal couple are animated to sparkle. “Wishing you a very merry Christmas and a happy new year from our family to yours,” the greeting reads.

Meghan and Harry were not present for the royals’ annual church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham on Wednesday, December 25, as they previously announced they would spending a quiet Christmas with Meghan’s family.

In November, Buckingham Palace released a statement reading, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month. Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, [the couple] will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the duchess’ mother, Doria. This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the royal family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen.”

However, the rest of the royals celebrated Christmas at Sandringham. Prince William, Duchess Kate and their children Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 4, held hands as they walked to church. Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, and Queen Elizabeth II were also in attendance.