The real thing! Keo Motsepe got honest about how great it is to see his Dancing with the Stars costar Sharna Burgess in love.

“I haven’t seen Sharna in a while, but when I saw her, she was happy. She just had this glow about her. And I was like, ‘I’m generally so happy for you,'” the pro, 31, revealed exclusively to Us Weekly.

“There’s nothing [more] amazing than when you see people in love,” he continued. “It’s just a beautiful thing. Love is a beautiful thing.”

Brian Austin Green and Burgess, 35, began seeing each other in November 2020. The following month, they jetted to Hawaii together, where they were seen packing on the PDA.

“We took out time and we really got to know each other for who we are on the inside. And we really built something beautiful,” the Australia native told Entertainment Tonight late last month.

Although Burgess wanted to scream about her romance “from the mountaintops,” she also wanted to keep it to herself at the same time.

“That anonymity, that little secret that was just ours. We kept that for as long as we could,” she gushed, before adding that quarantine also affected them. “It was a different way of dating. We really took our time. We took four or five dates before we even kissed. It was truly about getting to know the human being, because that’s where we are both at in our lives. I’m not really dating for fun; I’m dating for serious. I want to get to know you on the inside.”

The actor, 47, had just as much love to share for his girlfriend during an Instagram Live with his leading lady on February 14.

“This has been kind of a weird year for me so what an amazing Valentine’s Day this has been,” Green said. “Sharna is a really amazing, considerate, loving, kind person. I kind of feel like when you put yourself in a space where you on some level decide that you’re gonna surround yourself with people that help you move forward on a path instead of pulling you back, that they do that.”

The Anger Management alum credited Burgess with pushing him in a new direction, saying, “Sharna’s been amazing in my life, not only for that reason, but that’s been a big thing for me. … This could be the start of something amazing.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum was previously married to Megan Fox, who is now dating Machine Gun Kelly. The exes, who confirmed their split in May 2020 after nearly 10 years of marriage, share sons Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4.

Motsepe, meanwhile, is recently single. He and Chrishell Stause split in February after three months of dating. Despite their breakup, Motsepe is already looking ahead to fatherhood.

“I can’t wait,” he said of his plans to become a parent, noting he will be an “awesome” father when the time comes. “I think I’ll give my kids anything, honestly speaking.”

The South Africa native admitted that being a girl dad would require a different set of skills than a boy dad, but either way, he is up for the challenge.

“If I have girls, yo, they will be daddy’s best friends for sure,” he said. “If I have, like, boys [then] for sure we’ll play soccer. We’ll do all the stuff. But if I have my girls, I will give [them] everything they want.”