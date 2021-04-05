Ready for fatherhood! Keo Motsepe joked about having baby fever following his split from Chrishell Stause earlier this year.

“I think all my friends will tell you, I just love kids,” Motsepe, 31, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, April 1. “Family’s very important to me.”

The Dancing With the Stars pro, who split from Stause, 39, in February after three months of dating, noted that his friend Gleb Savchenko’s children and his niece and three nephews have helped get him ready to be a dad.

“I can’t wait,” he said of his plans to become a parent, noting he will be an “awesome” father when the time comes. “I think I’ll give my kids anything, honestly speaking.”

The South Africa native admitted that being a girl dad would require a different set of skills than a boy dad, but either way, he is up for the challenge.

“If I have girls, yo, they will be daddy’s best friends for sure,” he said. “If I have, like, boys [then] for sure we’ll play soccer. We’ll do all the stuff. But if I have my girls, I will give [them] everything they want.”

Motsepe also gushed about his friendship with Savchenko, 37, and the Russian dancer’s two daughters, Olivia, 10, and Zlata, 3, whom he shares with his estranged wife, Elena Samodanova. The couple announced their separation in November 2020, while Savchenko was partnered with Stause on season 29 of DWTS.

“Sometimes I call him, like, ‘Yo, can I come over?’ He’s, like, ‘Yeah, I have the kids.’ I’m, like, ‘Yeah, I’m not coming for you. I’m coming for the kids.’ They love their uncle Keo,” he told Us of his fellow DWTS pro. “We’ll go to the park, and you know, chill with them. I will literally do anything for those kids. I have a great place for those kids.”

The professional Latin and ballroom dancer explained that throughout the coronavirus pandemic he has learned that friendship and family are what drives him.

“I want to nurture my relationships. All my friendships, my family, and my nephews and my nieces. And I want to nurture those relationships,” Motsepe said. “I want to make time for my family.”

Motsepe has had a whirlwind couple of months after he went Instagram official with the Selling Sunset star in December. The pair were then spotted on a Mexican vacation with Savchenko and his then-girlfriend Cassie Scerbo.

Us confirmed in February that the dancer and the former soap opera star had called it quits, one month after Motsepe mourned the loss of his mother. A source told Us last month, that the exes “haven’t been communicating” since they split.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi