Time to partner up! Cassie Scerbo said she’d be down to compete on Dancing With the Stars amid a break in her romance with competition pro Gleb Savchenko.

“I love dancing. So, we’ll see!” Scerbo, 31, told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, March 30, during her ‘80s themed birthday party benefitting Boo2Bullying. “I know they did a fun ’80s theme last season. I would totally be down to do something like that.”

In February, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that the New York native and the Russian dancer’s romance was cooling down two months after they started seeing each other.

“They are taking a break. They haven’t exactly split but are just spending time apart,” the insider said, noting that the pair were “still in touch” with each other.

Savchenko, 37, and Scerbo were first linked in December 2020 when they took a couples’ vacation with the dancer’s Dancing With the Stars season 29 partner, Chrishell Stause, and her now ex-boyfriend, Keo Motsepe.

At the time, a second source told Us that the then-couple were having a “fun and flirty time” together. According to the source, the pair “really enjoy each other’s company.”

The trip came after news broke in November 2020 that Savchenko had split from Elena Samodanova, his wife of 14 years.

Samodanova, 36, told Us in February that she wishes her estranged husband well in his future relationships.

“He’s been served the final paperwork and there’s no looking back,” the So You Think You Can Dance choreographer said. “As I’ve been saying all along, my only concern and focus right now is the happiness and safety of my daughters. I wish Gleb and all his girlfriends well.”

The former couple share two children, Olivia, 10, and Zlata, 3. At Scerbo’s party on Tuesday, Savchenko said the pair are on great terms and having “so much fun” coparenting their daughters after previously arguing over cheating allegations.

“I said to Olivia, ‘Whatever happening is life, but you get to live in two different places — have your own room, with anime posters and LED lights!’ We make it so fun,” he explained. “‘Then you go back to your mom’s, and you have your own room, which is a little different.’ She’s super excited, going back and forth. It’s a lot of fun!”

While the dancer was in attendance at the Sharknado actress’ event, he was technically there to work, hosting a jazzercise class with fellow DWTS pro Sharna Burgess.