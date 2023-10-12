Val Chmerkovskiy isn’t opposed to the idea of forming a throuple with his wife, Jenna Johnson, and her Dancing With the Stars partner Tyson Beckford.

“How do I feel about a throuple?” Chmerkovskiy, 37, said to E! News on Tuesday, October 10, shortly after Johnson, 29, joked that Beckford, 52, was already part of the dancers’ relationship. “There’s something very mischievous about that word and I’m a fan.”

Despite being eliminated on week three of the competition series, Beckford and Johnson grew close while working together.

“Listen, this process is very intense,” Chmerkovskiy said to the outlet of what it takes to be a professional and contestant on DWTS. “If you want to do it right, you have to commit yourself as a professional, as a teacher.”

After receiving the results that they were out of the competition on Motown Night, Beckford had a sweet message for Johnson.

“Thank you for everything. We put in some hard work but one slip and that was it for us,” Beckford told Johnson on the show after the results were revealed. “I’m sorry.”

Beckford and Johnson were in the bottom two alongside Adrian Peterson and Britt Stewart — who were also up for elimination the week before.

In addition to forming a strong bond with his pro, Beckford also formed a rapport with Chmerkovskiy and plans on remaining tight buds with the dancer even though he is no longer in the competition.

“I’ll try to find some way to bring Val on once this is done and he got some time to hang out on the east coast for a little bit,” Beckford shared with E! News on Tuesday while noting he’s available to babysit Johnson and Chmerkovskiy’s 9-month-old son, Rome, whom they welcomed in January. “I’m still up for some babysitting. Days in the park, me and Rome.”

In an interview with Us Weekly after the October 3 episode of DWTS, Beckford gushed about Rome taking after his parents and becoming a “great dancer” one day. While Chmerkovskiy is ready to enroll Rome in dance classes, Johnson is hesitant to do so.

“I don’t know [if we’re going to put him in dance classes],” Johnson exclusively told Us following DWTS Latin Night. “Val says yes. I’m a little bit indifferent.”

While Johnson started dancing at a young age, she wants to make sure her son does “whatever he’s passionate about.”

“If he loves [dance], I’ll support it, of course,” she added. “But I don’t want him to feel pressured just to do it because mom and dad do it.”