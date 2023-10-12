Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

DWTS’ Val Chmerkovskiy Wouldn’t Mind Being in a ‘Throuple’ With Wife Jenna Johnson and Tyson Beckford

By
DWTS Val Chmerkovskiy Wouldn t Mind Being in a Throuple With Wife Jenna Johnson and Tyson Beckford 302
Val Chmerkovskiy. Disney/Eric McCandless

Val Chmerkovskiy isn’t opposed to the idea of forming a throuple with his wife, Jenna Johnson, and her Dancing With the Stars partner Tyson Beckford.

“How do I feel about a throuple?” Chmerkovskiy, 37, said to E! News on Tuesday, October 10, shortly after Johnson, 29, joked that Beckford, 52, was already part of the dancers’ relationship. “There’s something very mischievous about that word and I’m a fan.”

Despite being eliminated on week three of the competition series, Beckford and Johnson grew close while working together.

“Listen, this process is very intense,” Chmerkovskiy said to the outlet of what it takes to be a professional and contestant on DWTS. “If you want to do it right, you have to commit yourself as a professional, as a teacher.”

Alan-Bersten-and-Alexis-Ren

Related: Dancing With the Stars' Hottest Romances Through the Years

After receiving the results that they were out of the competition on Motown Night, Beckford had a sweet message for Johnson.

“Thank you for everything. We put in some hard work but one slip and that was it for us,” Beckford told Johnson on the show after the results were revealed. “I’m sorry.”

Beckford and Johnson were in the bottom two alongside Adrian Peterson and Britt Stewart — who were also up for elimination the week before.

DWTS Val Chmerkovskiy Wouldn t Mind Being in a Throuple With Wife Jenna Johnson and Tyson Beckford 303
Jenna Johnson and Tyson Beckford. Disney/Eric McCandless

In addition to forming a strong bond with his pro, Beckford also formed a rapport with Chmerkovskiy and plans on remaining tight buds with the dancer even though he is no longer in the competition.

“I’ll try to find some way to bring Val on once this is done and he got some time to hang out on the east coast for a little bit,” Beckford shared with E! News on Tuesday while noting he’s available to babysit Johnson and Chmerkovskiy’s 9-month-old son, Rome, whom they welcomed in January. “I’m still up for some babysitting. Days in the park, me and Rome.”

In an interview with Us Weekly after the October 3 episode of DWTS, Beckford gushed about Rome taking after his parents and becoming a “great dancer” one day. While Chmerkovskiy is ready to enroll Rome in dance classes, Johnson is hesitant to do so.

Dancing With the Stars Couples

Related: Couple Alert! Every 'DWTS' Pro and Celeb Who Found Lasting Love on the Show

“I don’t know [if we’re going to put him in dance classes],” Johnson exclusively told Us following DWTS Latin Night. “Val says yes. I’m a little bit indifferent.”

While Johnson started dancing at a young age, she wants to make sure her son does “whatever he’s passionate about.”

“If he loves [dance], I’ll support it, of course,” she added. “But I don’t want him to feel pressured just to do it because mom and dad do it.”

In this article

Jenna Johnson Bio

Jenna Johnson

Tyson Beckford

Val Chmerkovskiy
Dancing With The Stars Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov

Dancing With The Stars

More Stories