Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin are celebrating their wedding week in Paris with lots of love, food and adventures.

“Best week ahead!! 👰🏼‍♀️🤵🏻‍♂️🥐🥂🤍,” Godwin, 28, captioned an Instagram photo on Thursday, August 17, of her and Barbour, 29, sharing a kiss in front of the Eiffel Tower. Barbour later uploaded a video of him and Godwin taking in the sights, writing, “When people ask where your wedding is.”

The couple have been documenting their time in the City of Love — including drives around Paris after Godwin’s final gown fitting,shopping and enjoying their hotel pool.

Godwin and Barbour met and got engaged while filming season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2019. While preparing for their nuptials over the years, the pair offered hints at their vision.

“I think that, like, [the] vibe that we’ve been saying from the very beginning, we’re still thinking of anything that feels outdoor, European-ish, but I don’t know where that’s going to be. But that’s the vibe at least we’re aiming towards,” Godwin exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2021. “For our wedding, we’d just want it to be personal, like, as close-knit as we possibly can. We want to just keep it personal and small.”

The former Bachelor contestant said she wanted to be surrounded by her loved ones, adding, “I think it’ll be more enjoyable and we won’t have to be greeting people the whole time essentially. It’s going to be nice I think just to have everybody … like for it to be a memory for everybody and not just like us. We want to really enjoy it.”

At the time, Godwin gushed about the next milestone in her relationship with Barbour.

“We’re loving being engaged. We are excited to, like, start the next chapter whenever that is though. We are getting eager for it,” she added before praising her fiancé. “I’m trying to think how to put it in words but like I didn’t realize that like if you really truly care about somebody, it doesn’t feel like effort whenever you’re helping them out or supporting them.”

Days before the duo flew to Paris, Godwin announced that Barbour had proposed to her for a second time.

“Although our first engagement was and still is SO special to us, over the past 4 years we’ve talked about having a special little moment just for us in the real world, and @dylanbarbour surprised me and made it happen last week. now off to our wedding location today to tie the knot!!! ✈️🤍,” she wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, August 16.