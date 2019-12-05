



Two is better than one! Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones revealed that the two-time costars and close pals head out on double dates together with their respective spouses.

Jones, who wed director Charles Guard in 2018, shared with Us Weekly exclusively that she and her husband will often catch up with Redmayne and his wife of nearly five years, Hannah Bagshawe, over dinner dates. “We all love getting together with our partners, hanging out and going for dinner,” the Oscar nominee, 36, said at the NYC premiere of The Aeronauts on Wednesday, December 4.

“It’s lovely. In fact, I always think the best filmmaking spills into being friends as well,” she continued. “That’s when you do the best stuff.”

The Danish Girl star, 37, meanwhile, said that each couple will switch off on covering the bill. “We take it on turns, actually. I think last time, Felicity and Charlie picked up the check,” he quipped, adding that he would “absolutely not” order pricier items, like lobster, when it’s his friends’ turn to pay.

Redmayne and Jones previously starred opposite each other in 2014’s The Theory of Everything. The acclaimed biopic followed the life of late physicist Stephen Hawking (Redmayne) and his college sweetheart, Jane Wilde (Jones), as the celebrated figure is diagnosed with motor neuron disease.

The acting pair’s new film, The Aeronauts, is also rooted in history. For this period flick, scientist James Glaisher (Redmayne) and a wealthy widow, Amelia Wren (Jones), embark on a hot air balloon voyage with the goal of making history by flying higher than anyone else before them.

Speaking with Us about the film, Redmayne revealed that having the opportunity to work with Jones again was “one of the main reasons” he joined the project.

“I was sent the script and Felicity was sent it the same time, and we called each other up and I said, ‘I’m game if you’re game,’” he recalled. “It was such a treat to get together again, but with the stakes higher because if things have gone well before, you don’t want to do something shoddy. We took that challenge.”

The Aeronauts hits theaters on Friday, December 6.

With reporting by Nicki Gostin