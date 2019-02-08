Three’s a party! Ellen DeGeneres is so here for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s whirlwind romance.

The morning show host, 61, Photoshopped herself onto the couple’s glamorous Vogue magazine cover on Thursday, February 7. “I love our love,” she captioned the hilarious Instagram snapshot.

Bieber, 24, and Baldwin, 22, made headlines earlier on Thursday for sharing a lot of intimate details about their love story for the publication’s March issue. The Drop the Mic cohost even confessed that it takes hard work making her marriage to the pop singer work.

“I’m fighting to do this the right way, to build a healthy relationship,” she explained. “I want people to know that. We’re coming from a really genuine place. But we’re two young people who are learning as we go. I’m not going to sit here and lie and say it’s all a magical fantasy. It’s always going to be hard. It’s a choice.”

The supermodel also admitted that she felt homesick after marrying the “Friends” singer in a courthouse ceremony in September 2018, two months after they got engaged. “I prayed to feel peace about the decision and that’s where I landed,” she noted. “I love him very much. I have loved him for a long time.”

Bieber, for his part, opened up about his intimacy struggles and revealed that he took a vow of celibacy before marrying Baldwin. “[God] doesn’t ask us not to have sex for him because he wants rules and stuff. He’s like, ‘I’m trying to protect you from hurt and pain.’ I think sex can cause a lot of pain,” he disclosed. “Sometimes people have sex because they don’t feel good enough. Because they lack self-worth. Women do that and guys do that.”

The Grammy winner added: “I wanted to rededicate myself to God in that way because I really felt it was better for the condition of my soul. And I believe that God blessed me with Hailey as a result. There are perks. You get rewarded for good behavior.”

Although the pair are legally married, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in January that they are planning a second ceremony with family and friends. “They are still in the middle of deciding whether or not they want a big or small wedding,” revealed the insider. “They would love a small wedding, but they have so many people that they want there and they know once they start planning, it could become bigger.”

DeGeneres, for her part, has previously taken to social media to weigh in on celebrity news. In January, she poked fun at the photo of an egg that beat Kylie Jenner’s most-liked Instagram photo. The Ellen Show host’s solution? She Photoshopped a photo of the 21-year-old makeup maven’s face onto the egg!

“According to my calculations, this will be the most liked Instagram post ever,” she captioned the silly snapshot. “The egg + @KylieJenner = 51,000,000 likes minimum.”

