Emma Slater Requests No Spousal Support in Sasha Farber Divorce

Emma Slater is requesting to terminate spousal support for her and Sasha Farber amid the dancers’ divorce.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Slater, 35, asked the court to uphold a written agreement she had with Farber, 40, that confirms neither will receive support from the other. “Spousal support or domestic partner support should be ordered as set forth in the proposed Judgment based on the factors described in: written agreement,” Slater noted in the documents.

Us Weekly broke the news in August 2022 that the Dancing With the Stars pros had separated after more than four years of marriage. “They’ve been apart for many months now,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “They both have not been wearing their wedding rings and are each leading a single life. It’s been a difficult time since they really care about each other and have been together for so long.”

Slater filed for divorce six months later, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The Australia native later opened up about the break up during an episode of the “Viall Files” podcast, explaining that they are simply in different places in their lives.

“It’s really the kid thing,” she said. “It’s interesting because I do want to have kids, I just don’t want to delay Sasha’s path in having kids because I know that he is ready for that. I don’t want to talk about him too much because that’s really for him to say, but it’s about kids.”

The duo continue to compete on DWTS which, Slater insists, isn’t nearly as uncomfortable as one might think.

“It’s not a nightmare at all,” Slater told E! News in October 2023. “We support each other so much that I want the very best for Sasha. I love him and Alyson [Hannigan] together on the show. We support each other, very, very truly.”

Slater added that the pair will even jump in and offer some assistance if the other needs it. “I’ll help him with his dance and he’ll help me with my dance,” she shared. “We do that, all us pros together. I don’t feel that competition at all with him.”

That same year, romance rumors swirled between Slater and her season 32 dancing partner, Mauricio Umansky, after they were photographed holding hands while out in Beverly Hills in October 2023 per photos obtained by TMZ. That speculation was shut down by both Umansky and Slater.

“For full clarity we are not dating,” Umansky, 53, shared in an Instagram Story video at the time. “We’ve been dancing together now for six weeks, four hours a day every single day.”

Slater chimed in to call the DWTS process “intense,” adding that a “very special bond” is formed between the celebrity and their professional dance partner.

“We [share] similar personalities,” she said. “We’ve got a super supportive relationship…we’re definitely there for each other and it’s beautiful. That’s a great thing.”