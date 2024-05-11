Your account
Celebrity News

DWTS’ Emma Slater Hopes Former Partner Mauricio Umansky Will ‘Be in My Life Forever’  (Exclusive)

By
Emma Slater and Mauricio Umansky. Getty Images (2)

Dancing With the Stars pro Emma Slater thinks she will always have former partner Mauricio Umansky in her corner.

“I really think that Mauricio is someone who’s going to be in my life forever,” Slater, 35, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, May 10, at the Race to Erase MS Gala at the Fairmont Century Plaza. “We really do click. We sort of went through difficult times at the same time together and were each other’s confidants. It was a really nice season. Difficult for both of us, but we’re really really grateful that we had each other.”

Slater was partnered with Umansky, 53, for season 32 of the ballroom dancing competition. At the time, he was newly separated from wife Kyle Richards. Slater, meanwhile, was previously married to fellow DWTS pro Sasha Farber and filed for divorce in February 2023. (DWTS season 32 rehearsals started the following summer, but it’s not clear if her “difficult” journey was related to the divorce.)

“You get really close to your partners on the season,” Slater told Us on Friday. “He’s such an amazing person. We have such a good friendship that it meant a lot that he was able to come to the [DWTS] tour and support as well.”

Slater and many of her fellow pro dancers toured the United States at the end of season 32. Umansky came to watch the live show in March.

“It’s so nice to have Mauricio come and watch the Dancing With the Stars tour,” Slater gushed.

Slater and Umansky’s friendship sparked speculation from fans, who clocked their intense stage chemistry. They were also spotted holding hands in between rehearsals but shut down dating rumors.

ABC/Andrew Eccles

“For full clarity, we are not dating,” Umansky previously said in an October 2023 Instagram Story video. “We’ve been dancing together now for six weeks, four hours a day every single day.”

Slater chimed in at the time, explaining that they share “similar personalities” and are very “supportive” of one another.

Umansky had used DWTS — he was eliminated on the October 31, 2023, broadcast — to help cope with his recent breakup. Us confirmed in July 2023 that he and Richards, 55, had separated shortly before the pair denied third-party involvement.

Umansky and Richards, who share three daughters, have yet to file for divorce but the Buying Beverly Hills star recently moved out.

ABC/Eric McCandless

“Kyle and Mauricio have been living separately for the last few months and he’s been staying [in a new condo],” a source exclusively told Us earlier this month. “They’ve both been traveling a lot recently, so it’s working out where they don’t stay under one roof.”

Shortly after Us broke the news of Umansky’s new pad, Richards officially removed his last name from her social media bios.

With reporting by Mike Vulpo

