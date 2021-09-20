Priorities! Mandy Moore called it an early night after the 2021 Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 19.

“I’m home, naked in my pantry,” the This Is Us star, 37, shared via her Instagram Stories on Sunday night after the show wrapped. “Took the fake bangs out, eating pizza. I have a 4:30 a.m. call time.”

The singer, who stunned in a red Carolina Herrera gown and jewels by Fernando Jorge at the 73rd annual Emmys, also got ready for the show in a unique way — and shared it all via Instagram.

“Tonight’s MVP accessory!” the SAG Award winner captioned an Instagram Story photo of her breast pump. Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith welcomed their first son, Gus, in February.

“He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents,” she shared via Instagram at the time. “We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined.”

The “Candy” singer has introduced most of her This Is Us cast to her little one already, including Milo Ventimiglia and Sterling K. Brown.

“I got to hold Gus the other day and he’s just … I love babies,” Brown, 45, told Us Weekly exclusively in May. “Mandy’s going to be the best mom.”

Ventimiglia, 44, opened up about meeting Gus in April, telling Jimmy Fallon that he came to set. “It was exciting to see [Mandy] as a mom. We’ve been playing parents for so long but she’s a mom, she’s a real mom,” he added.

The NBC drama, which will return in January, will end with its upcoming sixth season.

“Officially official. One season left of my favorite job. You can bet we will be soaking in every single moment,” the “Silver Landings” songstress wrote via Instagram in May following the announcement. “I’m already VERY emotional about my favorite job coming to an end. BUT … We have a whole season to wrap things up the way it was always intended.”

On September 9, Moore and Ventimiglia, whose characters are married on the show, returned to set to start filming the Emmy-winning series.

“Mom and Dad. Day 1, season 6 in the can,” she captioned a selfie of the pair. “Here we go….”

Creator Dan Fogelman also shared behind-the-scenes photos from set. “My goal is to appreciate every single day of work this year. It’s the best way I can think of to honor what an incredible experience doing this show this has been,” the writer wrote via Instagram. “Last first day. Feeling feelings.”