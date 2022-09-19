Enrique Iglesias Gets Passionately Kissed by Fan at Las Vegas Tour Stop

Can’t escape her love. Enrique Iglesias greeted fans before the first of his two concerts in Las Vegas – and one woman did not follow proper protocol.

The “Bailamos” singer, 47, shared a video of himself with the fan via Instagram on Friday, September 16. As the pair posed for selfies, Iglesias kissed her on the cheek. The concertgoer, however, quickly turned her head to give the pop star a passionate kiss on the lips. The woman continued to film the surprising smooch until Iglesias pushed himself away from her and exited the room.

While the fan was not identified and it is unclear if the “Hero” artist knew her prior to the event, Iglesias used the footage of the shocking moment to promote his second show in Sin City. “#LASVEGAS @resortsworldlv see you tonight!!!! axs.com/enriqueinvegas.”

Anna Kournikova, who has been in a relationship with Iglesias since 2002, has yet to comment on the video, but some fans were happy to speak up in the comment section on her behalf.

“How on earth does Anna endure this?” one fan asked, while another wrote, “Omg he’s married lady.”

Some social media users used the opportunity to call out a double standard, saying, “If a man did this to a female artist?! Not OK.”

Others, however, expressed their jealousy. “So lucky! You are the best to your fans! 😍,” one fan gushed, while another joked, “What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas 😂😂.”

Iglesias met the former tennis star, 41, in December 2001 on the set of his “Escape” music video, in which the two engaged in a steamy makeout scene.

“I’ve never met her before, but I’m a big fan,” he said on MTV’s Making the Video at the time. “I’m sure a lot of guys want to meet her. I’m one of them. She’s beautiful, talented, great tennis player, you know, and I’m sure she’s going to be great in the video.”

While the duo got together almost immediately – going public with their relationship in August 2002 — they have worked hard at keeping their romance out of the spotlight over the years and are not legally married. Kournikova has, however, listed “Iglesias” as her last name in her Instagram bio.

In December 2017, the twosome became parents when Kournikova gave birth to twins Nicholas and Lucy. Two years later, the couple welcomed daughter Mary.

“Like any couple, you still go through your ups and downs [when you become parents] and it’s not always perfect. But it is perfect in a way,” Iglesias gushed to The Sun about the Russia native in October 2018. “It’s incredible to watch her be such a great mother.”