



A Nashville hot wedding! Erin Foster shared that she and her fiancé, Simon Tikhman, are traveling to Music City ahead of their New Year’s Eve nuptials.

“On our way to Nashville to get married! Only one of us is embracing the theme so far,” Foster, 37, captioned a selfie with Tikhman, 38, on a plane en route to the city. While the businessman is dressed casual, Foster is dressed for the southern occasion in a cowboy hat.

When one user asked the Daddy Issues star how the couple picked the wedding location, she replied, “Literally no clue, it just sounded fun.”

Foster added that she and her husband-to-be’s wedding prep routine was drastically different.

“I did not bring a single exercise pant or shoe,” Foster wrote in an Instagram comment. “I ate tacos today and got drunk last night. I don’t know how to be a bride. Simon went on a wedding diet and lost 15 lbs. WTF.”

Sara Foster, Erin’s older sister, quipped underneath the photo, “And the countdown begins to us having other things to talk about,” to which Erin responded, “@sarafoster we’re gonna renew our vows every 6 months.”

The 90210 alum, 38, announced the news of her sister’s engagement on Instagram in August. Tikhman popped the question just two months after Erin and Sara’s father, David Foster, exchanged vows with Katharine McPhee.

“Ladies, i guess the moral of the story is stay crazy because apparently it gets you a ring,” Sara jokingly captioned a picture of Erin showing off her engagement ring.

Us Weekly broke the news in August 2018 that Erin was dating Tikhman. “Erin and Simon met through mutual friends in L.A.,” a source said at the time. “Things are going well. Simon is a really good guy and treats Erin wonderfully.”

It seems Tikhman is family-approved as Sara told Us in December 2017 that her family has no problem calling out potential suitors that they think aren’t a good match. She explained that she and her sister were excited for their father’s engagement to McPhee, 35.

“We approve of whoever is going to be good to my dad; at the end of the day and we’re very honest about it,” Sara said at the time. “If we ever thought that anyone was in something for the wrong reasons, we would be very vocal about it. We just want someone that’s going to treat him well and that cares about him, and I think he’s with someone right now that really does.”