Eva Longoria walked down the aisle for the first time with the late actor Tyler Christopher.

The pair tied the knot in 2002, two years after Longoria appeared in a 2002 episode of General Hospital, on which Christopher portrayed Nikolas Cassadine and Connor Bishop from 1996 to 2016. Though they kept details of their relationship to themselves, Longoria and Christopher stepped out together at several red carpet events before calling it quits in 2004.

Longoria, for her part, went on to marry Tony Parker in 2007 before splitting in 2011. She married once more in 2016 to José Bastón, with whom she shares her son Santiago. (The Desperate Housewives alum is also stepmother to Bastón and his ex-wife Natalia Esperón’s three children.)

Christopher also went on to become a parent, welcoming kids Greysun James and Bohemee ith ex-wife Brienne Pedigo, whom he was married to from 2008 to 2021.

Related: From Sparkly Gowns to Sleek Suits: See Eva Longoria's Style Evolution Eva Longoria has long been a style icon in Hollywood. Ever since her breakout role as Gabrielle Solis on Desperate Housewives, her fashion choices have been adored. From pink sparkly dresses to timeless pantsuits, the movie star has a keen eye for the most trendy and classic looks. Additionally, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actress isn’t afraid […]

The Days of Our Lives alum died at the age of 50 in October 2023 after suffering cardiac arrest. Longoria did not comment on his death at the time.

Scroll below to relive Longoria and Christopher’s whirlwind romance:

August 2000

In one of her earliest TV roles, Longoria made an uncredited appearance on General Hospital as Brenda Barrett Lookalike, according to her IMDb page. At the time, Christopher was in his fourth year on the show playing Nikolas Cassadine.

January 2022

The two tied the knot two years after they first met.

May 2002

Longoria and Christopher looked like soap opera royalty at the 2002 Daytime Emmy Awards. Longoria, who was starring on The Young and the Restless at the time, rocked a black gown with an orange, pink and black tulle lining. Christopher, for his part, kept things classy in a black suit, blue dress shirt and gray patterned tie.

October 2002

The former couple opted for casual looks at the Los Angeles premiere of Tuck Everlasting. Longoria paired navy dress pants with a white cardigan and tan purse while Christopher sported jeans and an army green long-sleeved short.

July 2003

The duo dressed up again at the 33rd Annual Nosotros Golden Eagle Awards as Longoria complemented Christopher’s black suit and white button-up with a cool, navy blue mini dress.

October 2003

Longoria and Christopher were the epitome of early 2000s fashion at a Los Angeles pet adoption event. The actress accessorized her white tank and jeans with black sunglasses and a white pageboy hat. Christopher showed off her muscles in a gray graphic tank top and sweatpants.

Related: Celebrities Who Have Been Married Three Times or More Wedding dresses, guest lists, nuptials galore! Take a look at celebrities who've been married three times or more -- including Kate Winslet, Drew Barrymore, Tom Cruise, and more

January 2004

The exes finalized their divorce after two years of marriage.

August 2008

“He was a lovely man, but I was very young,” Longoria said in an interview, per Digital Spy. “I didn’t know who I was, and I was still struggling as an actor. I was a terrible wife.”

September 2013

Following her marriages to Christopher and Parker, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine alum revealed she was unsure of whether she would marry again and have kids. “I’m not one of those women who are like, ‘I must procreate!’” she said in an interview with Access Hollywood Live. “I think kids are a product of love. So if you find the right person and you want to have a family with that person, then that’s when the time is right. But…if I’m 50 and single, I’m not going to go do it myself.”

August 2022

Longoria seemingly shared more insight into her past marriages during an episode of her “Connections with Eva Longoria” podcast. “I think jealousy takes up such an amount of energy. I remember being so jealous and your stomach is inside out,” she revealed. “It’s the worst feeling. Why would anybody want that feeling?”

She continued: “I think that’s why, with my second marriage — no wait, my third — finding love at 40, I found [my husband] when I was 40 — and he was 50 — it was just like, ‘Can we just enjoy this life together?’”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Celebrity Deaths in 2023: Stars We've Lost After losing beloved stars including Barbara Walters, Kirstie Alley and Stephen “tWitch” Boss in the final days of 2022, the entertainment industry continued to deal with loss in 2023. Hollywood was dealt a devastating blow with three significant losses in April: Jerry Springer, Harry Belafonte and Dancing With the Stars judge Len Goodman all died […]

October 2023

Christopher’s former General Hospital costar Maurice Benard revealed via Instagram that the actor passed away at the age of 50 “following a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment.”

Benard’s statement continued: “Tyler was a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting. Tyler was a sweet soul and wonderful friend to all of those who knew him. Tyler was an advocate for better mental health and substance use treatment who openly spoke about his struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol. We are beyond devastated by the loss of our dear friend and pray for his children and his father.”