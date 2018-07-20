On the road again! Evan Felker and his band the Turnpike Troubadours kicked off their stint on Miranda Lambert’s “Bandwagon” LiveNation tour hours after Us Weekly exclusively shared footage of the twosome’s first public outing as couple.

Felker gave Lambert multiple shout-outs on stage and told the crowd he was “so happy” to join the tour, an onlooker at the Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, New York, told Us of the Thursday, July 19, concert. The Grammy winner also publicly thanked the group at the show, per the onlooker.

The “Automatic” singer, 34, even shared a video on her Instagram Story of Felker and his band performing. “@TurnpikeTroubadours The Bandwagon Tour #GetOn,” she captioned the snap, which included a solo shot of Felker.

Lambert and country band Little Big Town performed the first four shows of the “Bandwagon” tour without the Turnpike Troubadours, kicking things off in Charlotte, North Carolina on July 12.

Us Weekly broke the news in April that Lambert and Felker started seeing each other while they were on the road for her “Livin’ Like Hippies” tour earlier this year. An insider told Us that things “happened” between the pair in February while she was still technically dating then-boyfriend Anderson East and he was still married to now-estranged wife, Staci Felker. (Lambert and East started dating after her divorce from Blake Shelton in 2015. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in April that they called it quits after two years together).

Lambert and Felker laid low after news of their relationship surfaced, but stepped out for the first time together in New York City on Wednesday, July 18. The pair were all smiles in Us Weekly’s exclusive photos and video from the evening, holding hands and exchanging a quick kiss on the cheek.

“They looked very happy together. They looked closer as the night went on,” a source told Us of the duo’s outing. “At one point Evan leaned in for a kiss. When the two let themselves be open, they appeared very comfortable together.”

Staci, meanwhile, revealed on Instagram earlier this month that her ex ghosted her after she was recently hospitalized due to a health scare. Less than a week after calling the situation “psychologicalwarfare,” she shared a new social post about “moving forward” from the situation.

“Said what I needed to say to those I needed to see it and archived the last post. because it doesn’t make me happy or serve me any longer,” Staci wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, July 17. “#movingforward #selfcare #smilingagain #ranchy.”

