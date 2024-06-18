Evan Peters took his relationship with Natalie Engel public at Prada’s Spring/Summer 2025 menswear fashion show.

The couple posed for pictures while attending the Sunday, June 16, event in Milan. Peters, 37, complemented Engel’s neutral plaid dress, white heels and white purse with a simple but chic ensemble consisting of a white T-shirt, gray cardigan, jeans and black loafers.

Inside the fashion show, the duo sat alongside stars such as Jonah Hauer-King, Matt Bomer, David Oyelowo and his wife, Jessica Oyelowo. Engel was all smiles in the snaps of her and Peters at the show.

The pair’s Milan outing comes after they were spotted packing on PDA while watching Lana Del Rey’s Coachella headlining set in April. The following month, they were reportedly seen again attending a film screening in New York City. Peters has yet to appear on Engel’s Instagram page, where she frequently shares glimpses into her NYC life with fans.

Peters was romantically linked to many famous faces before beginning his romance with Engel, including singer Pixie Geldof and actress Alexia Quinn. One of the Emmy winner’s most notable relationships was with his former American Horror Story costar Emma Roberts. Roberts, now 33, was arrested for a domestic violence incident involving Peters one year after they began dating in 2012.

Reps for the exes told Us Weekly at the time that the situation was an “unfortunate incident and misunderstanding” and that Roberts “was released after questioning.” They eventually rekindled their relationship and got engaged in 2014 before calling it quits for good in 2019.

Peters also notably dated Halsey, who tweeted she had a crush on the Mare of Easttown star back in 2012. Not long after going Instagram official in the fall of 2019, a source exclusively told Us that the two were living together. The insider shared that the couple were “both weird in the same ways” and that Peters’ friends “think they’re the perfect duo.”

They eventually split in early 2020 after Halsey, 29, was spotted hanging out with her ex-boyfriend Yungblud. Halsey has since moved on with Avan Jogia, while Roberts has been dating Cody John since 2022.

Peters previously opened up about what he looks for in a partner in a July 2015 interview with Cosmopolitan, stating, “If I say the wrong thing or do something stupid or fumble or spill shit on my shirt, she’s OK with it. She’s cool with that and will give me another chance to say the right thing, and get past my nerves and insecurity. Gotta give a guy a chance, essentially.”

He continued: “There are a lot of girls out there who don’t really want to do that. But there are a lot of girls out there who do, and those are the ones — the only ones — I can really go for. I need a couple more chances than just the first one.”