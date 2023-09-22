Emma Roberts Controversies Through the Years

Emma Roberts has made headlines for her career highs — as well as her personal lows.

The Scream Queens alum was born into an acting family between her father, Eric Roberts, and aunt Julia Roberts. She made her own acting debut in 2001’s crime film Blow before booking the role of Addie Singer in Nickelodeon’s hit teen sitcom Unfabulous. Emma went on to appear in movies such as Aquamarine, Nancy Drew, Wild Child, Valentine’s Day and The Art of Getting By.

In an attempt to branch out to more mature roles, Emma booked projects including Scream 4, Adult World, We’re the Millers, Palo Alto, Nerve and Holidate. She is also known for collaborating with Ryan Murphy on Scream Queens and the American Horror Story franchise over the years.

Emma’s dating history has also been a topic of discussion due to her on-again, off-again romance with former costar Evan Peters. Their tumultuous relationship — which included an arrest for domestic violence — ended for good in 2019.

After moving on with Garrett Hedlund, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child in 2020. Their son, Rhodes, was born later that year and the pair have continued to coparent their little one following their 2022 split. Emma is currently dating Cody John.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“It’s hard enough to be with someone by yourself, let alone with an audience,” Emma told Cosmopolitan in May 2019. “Growing up is hard. Sometimes it makes me sad that I can’t have a private moment. Because of Twitter and Instagram, there’s a whole other element where everybody can comment on what you’re doing, and no one knows the real story. That’s hard. … I know what’s true, and I know what happened in my own life, and so do the people that love me and who I love.”

Scroll down for a look back at Emma’s most controversial moments: