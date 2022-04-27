Total harmony! Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead are in a great place with their families after their wedding, an insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“Neither of them wanted any of the drama or bad blood that lingered for a good time after they first got together,” the source says of the Emmy winner, 51, and the Swiss Army Man actress, 37. “But it’s all behind them now.”

The duo, who tied the knot over the weekend after five years of dating, met in 2016 while filming season 3 of Fargo. At the time, Winstead was married to Riley Stearns, while McGregor was wed to Eve Mavrakis.

The Death Proof star and the Scotland native first sparked romance rumors in April 2017 when they were spotted getting close on the set of Fargo. One month later, Winstead filed for divorce from Stearns, 35, after seven years of marriage.

In October 2017, the Live Free or Die Hard star was spotted kissing McGregor in London, England, leading to speculation that he’d split from Mavrakis, 55. The Moulin Rouge! actor filed for divorce from the production designer in January 2018.

Though Winstead and McGregor’s romance made headlines when it began, the insider notes that things have settled down now that the duo have tied the knot and started a family. The pair welcomed son Laurie, now 10 months, in June 2021.

“Whatever anyone thinks about the way in which they got together, there’s no doubting that Ewan and Mary are very much in love, and nobody’s standing in their way,” the source tells Us. “Ewan had no idea he’d fall this hard. It was literally a case of their chemistry and circumstances bringing them together against all odds.”

Mavrakis, for her part, has also “moved on,” the insider notes. “Time has been a great healer. Ewan is thrilled to be making things official and grateful for everyone’s support.”

Things weren’t always so rosy for the former spouses, who share children Clara, 26, Jamyan, 20, Esther, 20, and Anouk, 10. In July 2018, Clara called Winstead a “piece of trash” in an Instagram comment. She later walked back the remark, telling the Times: “It wasn’t the most mature way to go about things, but I was angry and upset. There had been a lot building up to it and a lot to deal with — not to make excuses or anything — but, yeah, it wasn’t my finest moment.”

The former Halston star later said that he felt “lighter” since he began dating Winstead. “I am better,” he told Men’s Health in October 2019. “I am happier. I think that’s true.”

For more on Winstead and McGregor’s recent nuptials, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!