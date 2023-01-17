Old flames! Sean Penn and ex-wife Robin Wright were spotted out together for the first time in years after their splits from Leila George and Clément Giraudet, respectively.

Over the weekend, Penn, 62, and Wright, 56, were seen carrying luggage together at the Los Angeles International Airport in photos obtained by Page Six on Monday, January 16.

The duo looked casually chic as they headed to their destination, with the Gunman star sporting a beige tee, cargo pants and a black jacket. The Forrest Gump actress, for her part, donned a black turtleneck and glasses with a puffer jacket draped over one arm.

The outing marks the first time the exes have been seen in public together in years. The twosome, who began dating in 1989 after Penn’s divorce from Madonna, were married from 1996 to 2010 and share son Hopper, 29, and daughter Dylan, 31.

Earlier this year, the Gaslit actor split from George, 30, and the pair finalized their divorce in April 2022. Wright, meanwhile, filed for divorce from Giraudet, 34, in September 2022 after four years together.

Both Wright and Penn have spoken about their difficult relationship over the years. In September 2014, the Texas native opened up about the pair’s “devastating” divorce and moving on from the Gangster Squad star.

“Divorce in and of itself, and with children, is devastating. Worst than that,” she told the U.K.’s Telegraph at the time. “One of the reasons why we got back together and broke up so much was trying to keep the family together. If you’ve got kids, it’s a family, and you try again, and you try again. We did that for a long time.”

Penn, meanwhile, told Vanity Fair in June 2010 that Wright was a “ghost” to him following their breakup.

“We spent all those years together,” he said at the time. “Now she’s just gone.”

In May 2017, the Academy Award winner shared that while the twosome had made strides in their coparenting relationship, they don’t have “a lot of conversations” now that their children are grown.

“We don’t not get along,” he explained during an episode of the WTF With Mark Maron podcast. “We have very separate relationships with our kids at this point and it seems to work better that way because they are making their own decisions. As it turned out she and I did not share the same ethical views on parenting, including the continuing parenting of adult children.”

After his split from the Wright, Penn moved on with Charlize Theron in 2013 but the pair split after two years together. In 2020, he and George had a secret wedding during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We did a COVID wedding. By that, I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom, and we were at the house with my two children and her brother, and we did it that way,” Penn said during an August 2020 appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

Wright, for her part, sparked a romance with Ben Foster in 2011 after meeting on the set of their film, Rampart. The twosome, who have a 14-year age difference, got engaged in 2013 but split less than a year later. The House of Cards alum began dating Giraudet in 2017. They wed in August 2018 before separating in September 2022.