Shots (potentially) fired! Fans are convinced The Weeknd took a dig at Drake in “Lost in the Fire,” his new song with French DJ Gesaffelstein.

In his featured verses on the track, The Weeknd, 28, seemingly calls out Drake, 32, for keeping his son a secret for months.

“And I just want a baby with the right one,” the three-time Grammy winner sings in the music video, which was released on Friday, January 11. “’Cause I would never be the one to hide one.”

Coincidentally, it was a dis track that first heralded Drake’s status as a new father. In May 2018, rapper Pusha T released “The Story of Adidon,” revealing Drizzy had welcomed a son named Adonis with adult film star Sophie Brussaux.

“You are hiding a child, let that boy come home / Deadbeat motherf—ka, playin’ border control,” the 41-year-old rapped on that track.

The following month, the former Degrassi: The Next Generation actor confirmed the paternity news through his album Scorpion, revealing Adonis was born in October 2017. “Yesterday morning was crazy / I had to come to terms with the fact that it’s not a maybe,” he rapped. “That s—t is in stone, sealed and signed / She not my lover like Billie Jean, but the kid is mine. [My mom] Sandi used to tell me all it takes is one time, and all it took was one time / S—t, we only met two times, two times.”

The Weeknd reflected on his working relationship with Drake in a 2015 Rolling Stone interview, saying he “gave up almost half” of his mixtape House of Balloons for Drake’s album Take Care — and calling his fellow Toronto native his “closest friend in the industry at that time.”

“It’s hard,” he added. “I will always be thankful — if it wasn’t for the light he shined on me, who knows where I’d be. And everything happens for a reason.”

More recently, the “Starboy” singer has been dating Bella Hadid, whom Drake “basically ghosted” in 2017, an Us Weekly source said at the time. In November 2018, another insider told Us a proposal between The Weeknd and the 22-year-old model is “on the horizon.”

