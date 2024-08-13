Kylie Jenner’s fans are craving a glimpse of her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.

When Jenner, 27, posted two mirror selfies on Monday, August 12, her social media followers thought they spotted Chalamet, 28, in the background.

“Timothée Chalamet is subtly seen in the corner of a photo posted by Kylie Jenner on Instagram,” the X account @21metgala speculated, reposting the selfie that The Kardashians star snapped while sitting on a pink chair and getting her hair curled, as well as a blurry close-up of an unidentified person who resembled Chalamet dressed in black and sporting a blue hat.

“Ha! Crumbs is all we get. Crumbs!” one fan complained. Another commented on the thirst for photographic evidence of the couple together: “It must be exhausting for anyone that’s invested in this relationship.”

A third person wrote, “Love wins.”

Earlier Monday, photos surfaced that seemingly showed Jenner and Chalamet walking off a plane in Los Angeles, each sporting face masks. She wore a white hoodie and black pants, while he accessorized his purple and white track jacket with a black hat.

Jenner and Chalamet were first linked in April 2023, but didn’t take their romance public until they were sighted at Beyoncé’s Renaissance concert in Los Angeles five months later. The pair have since kept a low profile — excluding their high-profile date to the Golden Globes in January.

Last month, a source close to the twosome exclusively told Us Weekly that they were still going strong and trying to stay out of the spotlight.

“Kylie and Timothée hang out with each other frequently and communicate on a regular basis,” the insider said. “They’ve gone on a number of dates recently, but they always do their best to try and stay under the radar as much as possible.”

In a rare sighting earlier this summer, Jenner was enjoying a date night with the Wonka actor at Los Angeles’ TCL Chinese Theatre. Both wore dark face coverings and hats. It was the first time the couple were publicly spotted together in several months, though a source told Us that they “definitely still have a connection and they really like each other and care about each other a lot. They enjoy the chemistry they have with each other. They’re taking each day as it comes and just having fun.”

The insider downplayed online speculation about the state of their union, saying, “Their relationship is just under the microscope because of their celebrity status.”

Recently, Jenner and Chalamet have dated long-distance. Jenner was in California with her children, daughter Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott, as Chalamet traveled to New York City and New Jersey to film Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown.

Chalamet, who recently appeared in the blockbuster Dune: Part Two, has yet to make an appearance on The Kardashians. Jenner avoided speaking about him during a March interview with The New York Times.

“I don’t know how I feel about that,” the cosmetics mogul told the outlet when asked about her love life. “I just don’t want to talk about personal things.”