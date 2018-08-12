Running scared? Not according to Farrah Abraham. The Teen Mom OG alum hit back after former Mob Wives star Drita D’Avanzo added fuel to their fiery feud on Sunday, August 12, claiming that the adult entertainer refused to fight her out of fear.

“What happened, Farrah, you got scared?” she asked in a NSFW video clip posted to Instagram that showed her speaking to the camera while making meatballs. “Didn’t want to fight? Why not?”

D’Avanzo, 42, said she was going to become a“#petty #queen” in the accompanying caption and also wagered on Abraham’s upcoming celebrity boxing match with Flavor of Love star Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander. “And now you’re fighting Hoopz,” she said. “You really think that Hoopz ain’t gonna f—ck you up? I’m gonna put my money on Hoopz.”

She continued, “You know what? As a matter of fact, I might wanna come watch the fight,” she said with the smile. “How do you feel about that? You should grow a pair of balls. Nobody got balls. I got meatballs!”

Abraham, 27, responded with a statement exclusively to Us Weekly, saying, “I’m not in charge of what the company of the celebrity boxing matches choose. Glad the bullies will have fun paying to watch a champion win. Sorry sponsors do not want bullies for [an] anti-bully celebrity boxing match. She wasn’t chosen since she was a bully, and I’m excited and have my daughter involved and other kids in youth boxing classes, [it’s] great.”

Earlier in the day, D’Avanzo shared a TMZ article to Instagram in which claimed that Abraham’s people had originally reached out to her manager to request the Big Ang star as a boxing partner for the match that’s set to take place in Atlantic City on November 10.

“This [horse emoji] heard I was all in…and started galloping away,” she wrote. “didn’t wanna #catchtheslap Honestly she loves publicity so much…her getting laid out..sleeping… would have been trending…be smart next time… I might have to pop up and watch this fight or maybe #referee the match I’ll be fair…no worries #boxing #hoops#farrahabraham @tmz_tv want no [storm emoji].”

The TV personality — who was arrested in 2016 for allegedly assaulting a woman on the sidewalk — claims that the MTV alum had rescinded her offer out of fear after the D’Avanzo said she wanted to fight her “in a cage ufc style.”

“Wanna do it legit … no problem,” she wrote on Instagram on June 28. “in a #cage where u belong u filthy #animal. Give me the date and time!!! I’m here! I’m ready.”

Abraham responded to Us with a statement at the time, saying, “Bullies aren’t allowed in the ring. This is for anti-bullying. I look forward to boxing someone with integrity so it’s a great match for everyone to watch. I encourage all bullies to watch the match. They could learn something from this.”

The pair’s beef began in June, when Abraham alleged that D’Avanzo skipped out on a joint paid appearance the women were making in Atlantic City. The MTV star called the entrepreneur “pathetic” and claimed that she was using her name “to be more famous.” “It is just annoying how unprofessional someone is,” Abraham told Us in July. “I am super professional, so I was just f—king annoyed.”

D’Avanzo disputed the claims with a statement of her own to Us, saying that she stayed at the event “longer than [she] was supposed to.”

“I never do that unless I’m really enjoying myself,” she told Us. “I was supposed to only stay two hours for an appearance, I stayed more than three. I was there, I was hanging out. No rushing.”

The fight turned nasty when the VH1 veteran threatened to “open hand smack the f—k out of” Abraham, who subsequently confirmed to Us that she would be filing a restraining order against D’Avanzo.

