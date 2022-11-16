Stuck in the middle. Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton’s ongoing feud hasn’t been easy for the rest of the family — especially for cousins Farrah Aldjufrie and Paris Hilton.

“We do try to keep it separate as much as possible,” the Buying Beverly Hills star, 34, exclusively told Us Weekly in an interview published on Wednesday, November 16. “And we are very close, so we try not to get involved in their stuff, but, you know, I always will have my mom’s back.”

The relationship between Kyle, 53, and Kathy, 63, hit a breaking point following the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast’s trip to Aspen, which aired in September. While the tension was not caught on camera, Lisa Rinna claimed in a confessional that the Paris In Love personality had an “absolute meltdown” after venting about her relationship with Kyle.

The squabble carried over into the reunion special and the sisters continued to butt heads on social media. Farrah shared that the conflict has been “really hard” for her mom especially when viewers don’t have “all the pieces to the puzzle.”

“So we’re being as supportive as we can to her,” Farrah reflected to Us. “At the end of the day, she’s an incredible person and a friend and all of her friend group has been her friend group, you know, my entire life. She doesn’t have these issues with them and we all know who she really is and that’s all that matters.”

In September, Paris showed support for her mom by “liking” several tweets that came to Kathy’s defense when the other RHOBH stars mocked the fashion designer when she tried to get her costars interested in trying the tequila she invested in. The “Stars Are Blind” singer also “liked” tweets calling for Kyle to be fired.

On Wednesday, Farrah once again shared that she and her cousin “don’t talk” about the feud if they can avoid it.

“We’re both very defensive of our moms and — but we’re also extremely, extremely close,” Farrah said during an episode of the “#NoFilter with Zack Peter” podcast. “If we let that interrupt our dynamic, it would be just too painful, really, and too hard to untangle, so we let our moms do their thing and we just shut it out. … Hopefully, everything’s going to be OK soon. It’s really hard to deal with.”

She continued: “Before I would just be like, ‘Mom, who cares what anyone says, like whatever.’ This last season of her show, I was very worked up. I wanted to respond to every person and just be like, ‘You don’t know everything, like, you just don’t know.’”

The real estate professional now stars alongside her stepfather, Mauricio Umansky, and her sister Alexia Umansky. The docusoap, titled Buying Beverly Hills, follows the trio and other realtors at his real estate brokerage, The Agency.

“I’m sitting here watching all the other real estate shows [and] I’m watching what they’re delivering on,” Mauricio exclusively told Us Weekly in October. “I think that there’s a great opportunity for another real estate show to deliver on a different angle than what’s out there and I just thought it would be a lot of fun. I also wanted to take that approach that we have taken, which is watching young professionals and grow in their careers.”

For Farrah, watching her mom and aunt have their ups and downs didn’t deter her from wanting to join the reality TV industry with her sister.

“They [Kathy and Kyle] have their own, you know, issues and things they’ve been dealing with for years,” she shared to Peter. “My sisters and I, we don’t have those issues, but also, we’re a lot younger so there’s a lot less, you know, time that we could have and also our age gaps, so luckily we don’t have those kinds of things to deal with. Hopefully we never will!”