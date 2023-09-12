Fergie shared some love for ex-husband Josh Duhamel after he and wife Audra Mari announced that they are expecting their first baby together.

The couple announced their pregnancy news in a joint Instagram post on Monday, September 11.

“I am truly happy for you guys,” Fergie — whose real name is Stacy Ann Ferguson — commented on their social media announcement. “Axl can’t wait to be a big brother.”

Duhamel, 50, and Fergie, 48, got married in 2009 and welcomed their son, Axl, in 2013. The former couple announced their separation in 2017 and their divorce was finalized two years later.

Despite their split, there hasn’t been any bad blood between Duhamel and Fergie — especially as they continue to coparent their son.

“We just love our kid and want the best for him. Fergie and I get along great,” the actor told Entertainment Tonight in June 2018. “We have a lot of love and there’s no reason to not do the best we can to raise our kid. He’s No. 1.”

While Fergie has stayed single in the public eye since her and Duhamel’s divorce, he went public with now-wife Mari, 29, in October 2019 when they were first photographed holding hands. Duhamel later made it clear that Mari didn’t meet his son until it was clear they were in it for the long haul.

He explained to Fatherly in January that that Fergie was “very adamant about not letting [Axl] meet people I was dating until we’d been dating for six months or something.”

Now, Mari and Axl “get along great,” Duhamel told Us Weekly in January 2022. “It’s been good.”

He proposed to Mari in January 2020 after more than two years of dating. Duhamel wrote, “Audra Diane Mari, Will you marry me?” on a piece of paper as a message in a bottle, making for a pretty romantic moment.

“It’s on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!!” he announced via Instagram at the time.

Duhamel later told Us it was a “last-minute” decision to propose.

“I didn’t have anything planned. I didn’t have a ring yet. I was like, ‘OK, you’re gonna do this today. Today’s the day.’ And that’s just how it all kind of happened,” he recalled. “I coordinated with [the hotel concierge] there to make sure that bottle was floating up to shore as we were walking out there.”

The couple tied the knot in September 2022 at Olivet Lutheran Church in Fargo, North Dakota.

“Everyone told me that after you get married you feel different,” Mari told Us Weekly that same month. “To be honest, I never really believed them and I thought it would feel the same way it’s felt being with Joshua for the last three years. But it’s much different! I feel secure.”