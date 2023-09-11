Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari are expecting their first child together.

“Baby Duhamel coming soon 🤍,” the couple captioned a joint Instagram post on Monday, September 11, of an ultrasound. The announcement came after Duhamel, 50, and Mari, 29, celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary on social media.

The Buddy Games host took to Instagram Story on Sunday, September 10, writing, “Happy year 1 my love. You are just the best. I love you so much.” Mari, meanwhile, shared a photo from their nuptials, which took place at Olivet Lutheran Church in Fargo, North Dakota.

“Happy First Anniversary sweet man 🤍 oh how I prayed for you..,” she captioned the sweet tribute.

Related: Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2023 Hollywood stars including Brody Jenner and Logic announced in 2023 that they are expanding their families by welcoming new babies. Jenner shared on January 1 that his now-fiancée, Tia Blanco, was pregnant with their first child. “To start off this new year, we’d like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family […]

Duhamel and Mari dated for two years before he popped the question. “It’s on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!! @audramari,” he wrote via Instagram in January 2022, alongside a snap of the couple holding up a piece of paper that read, “Audra Diane Mari, Will you marry me?”

Duhamel later exclusively shared with Us Weekly details about the spontaneous proposal, saying at the time, “I just sort of decided last-minute that was how I wanted to do it. I didn’t have anything planned. I didn’t have a ring yet. I was like, ‘OK, you’re gonna do this today. Today’s the day.’ And that’s just how it all kind of happened. … I coordinated with [the hotel concierge] there to make sure that bottle was floating up to shore as we were walking out there.”

Related: Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari’s Relationship Timeline After a high-profile marriage and subsequent divorce from Fergie, Josh Duhamel sparked a low-key romance with now-wife Audra Mari. “Everyone told me that after you get married you feel different,” Mari exclusively gushed to Us Weekly in September 2022, shortly after exchanging vows with the Safe Haven star. “To be honest, I never really believed them and I thought it would […]

Before the actor expanded his family with Mari, he became a father when his first wife, Fergie, welcomed son Axl in 2013. The pair, who got married in 2009, announced their separation four years after their child’s birth. Their divorce was finalized in 2019.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Duhamel subsequently found love with Mari — and has since offered a glimpse into his son’s bond with his now-wife. “He is very excited about [our engagement]. That was a big part of it. They get along great. It’s been good,” he told Us in January 2022.

Related: Former Couples Crushing Coparenting Making it work! Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner and more former celebrity couples have different ideas about how to raise kids — but that hasn’t stopped them from prioritizing coparenting for the sake of their children. “You have to be on the same page,” the actress told Today.com in November 2017 of raising Violet, Seraphina and […]

The Shotgun Wedding star also opened up about his parenting approach, adding, “I want to make sure that I’m making him get out there and do things, making sure that he knows he’s safe and secure but also can go out and take risks. I also want to be a good role model for him. Because he is watching very closely.”