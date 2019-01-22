Moving on up! The Fiji Water Girl will appear on the Wednesday, February 6, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Deadline reports.

The model (real name: Kelleth Cuthbert) became a viral sensation during the 76th Golden Globe Awards on January 6, when she posed on the red carpet with a tray of Fiji Water, strategically placing herself behind countless A-listers including Amy Adams, Dakota Fanning and Luke Evans, Idris Elba, Patricia Arquette, Terry Crews and more as they posed for photographers.

As she appeared in the background of picture after picture, Twitter exploded with quips and memes. “I had no idea during the show,” Cuthbert told Us Weekly the day after the awards ceremony. “I didn’t find out until the very end of the red carpet section when stragglers were showing me photos on their phone.”

The 31-year-old also told Us she was “focusing on doing as much acting and modeling as possible” in the wake of her newfound fame. It’s not clear if her new acting role is a permanent one or simply a guest appearance, but on January 15, she shared a behind-the-scenes snapshot from the set of the long-running daytime soap.

“Thank you to the lovely folks of @boldandbeautifulcbs for having me yesterday!” she wrote, posing alongside stars Darin Brooks, Courtney Hope, Heather Tom and Nia Sioux.

Unfortunately, not all of the attention from her photobombs has been positive. On January 8, Jamie Lee Curtis shared her distaste for Fiji’s product placement strategy in a lengthy Instagram post. “I specifically moved away from the blatant promotions by Fiji and Moet where young women with their trays filled with their wares stood near a designated camera. I knew why there was a photographer poised there and I moved away as I said out loud that I didn’t want to be doing advertising for either,” the Freaky Friday star, 60, captioned an image of herself standing in front of Cuthbert on an angle.

Cuthbert maintains that she wasn’t trying to sneak into pictures on purpose. “The red carpet is also so busy with so many photographers everywhere, you’re bound to be caught in the crossfires,” she said. “I was making sure to just hydrate all the guests with Fiji Water when I was photographed.”

