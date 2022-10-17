Finding their happy ending. Former Married at First Sight expert Dr. Jessica Griffin married alum Jon Francetic, four years after they met while filming season 6 of the reality series.

“‘Jon, before you I didn’t know love like this, for me, was possible. You know how much I love, love – and I love, love stories. They are always other people’s love stories but never my own. Now, our love story is one for the books… and it will always be my favorite love story,'” the psychologist, 45, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, October 16, alongside several photos from their wedding ceremony. “Those were some of the first words I shared with my HUSBAND @jon_francetic ❤️ FINALLY!!!!”

Griffin added that she married Francetic, 34, on a “perfect magical day” surrounded by their loved ones and several MAFS alumni, including Jamie Otis Hehner, Doug Hehner, Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre.

“Thank you to ALL of you who have supported us over the last 4+ years – and a special thanks to my friend, my brother from another mother, [Calvin Roberson] for marrying us and always having my back,” the relationship expert continued. “We have had an amazing weekend so far and so much fun uniting our friends, families and the #mafs family represented – we love you all.”

The reality TV personality, for his part, also shared several photos from the wedding, gushing that it was “a literal perfect day and phenomenal weekend with the best crew anyone could ask for!”

The newlyweds met in 2018 when Griffin — who has three children from a previous relationship — offered marriage advice to Francetic and his then-wife, Molly Duff, on season 6 of the Lifetime reality series. He and Duff, 30, decided to get divorced before the show’s decision day, and Francetic went public with his new romance eight months later.

“I love the ocean in the most pure way I know. It’s vast and deep and beautiful,” he gushed about Griffin via Instagram in October 2018. “When I’m on it I’m free, and when I’m in it I’m home. When life gets chaotic, it calms me. It’s beautiful and balanced, yet relentless and powerful. I am my most happy and content self when surrounded by the ocean. So you must understand, it’s not the blue of ocean I see in your eyes. It’s love, pure love.”

Shortly after she confirmed that she would not return to the reality show, Francetic proposed to Griffin during an April 2019 trip to the Grand Canyon. “I just love how happy she looks,” he revealed during social media at the time. “Oh, and we got engaged at the Grand Canyon yesterday! And now @dr.jessicagriffin is mine foreverrrr #shesmine #nervouswreck.”

A source told Us Weekly that the pair were “both very excited about the future” after their engagement. “Jessica didn’t see this coming so they are just enjoying this new development in their relationship,” the insider continued.