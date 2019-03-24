Family members make the best friends — and Frankie and Ariana Grande are proof of it! Us Weekly caught up with the Big Brother alum at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday, March 23, where he gushed over his relationship with the “7 Rings” songstress.

“Always!” the dancer, 36, told Us at the Galen Center in Los Angeles when asked how often he speaks to his famous sibling. “We’re talking 24/7. I was talking to her on my way in and I’ll probably talk to her as soon as I pick my phone back up. You know, we’re very, very close.”

Despite their busy schedules, Frankie noted that he and the “Thank U, Next” singer — who recently embarked on her Sweetener world tour — don’t miss a beat when it comes to keeping in touch. “We’re on FaceTime for, like, an hour a day,” he said. “I don’t know where we find the time, but we just do it.”

The newly single Henry Danger actor also shared that he “absolutely” counts on Ariana for dating advice. “She’s the first person I talk to [about it!]”

Us broke the news in November 2018 that Frankie had been in a relationship with married couple Daniel Sinasohn and Mike Pophis for about three months at the time, but the trio split shortly after. “I am single. I’ve been single for about a month now,” he told Us in January. “It’s really good.”

However, it seems that Frankie has since moved on and is exploring his options when it comes to dating. “I love it. It’s fun, you know? I learned a lot from my previous relationship and I think I have a much better, clearer idea of what I’m looking for in a partner,” he told Us at the Kids’ Choice Awards. “There were a lot of red flags that I ignored in my last relationship and I’m learning to not do that … I’m really looking out for those red flags and paying more attention.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane

