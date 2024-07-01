While guest starring on Paramount+’s Frasier revival, Yvette Nicole Brown couldn’t believe she was on the same set as Kelsey Grammer.

“I’m old enough to have watched the original Fraiser,” Brown exclusively told Us Weekly at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 30, for the BET Awards. “So I’ve known Frasier for 20-some years, and to be on set and look over and see Kelsey Grammer standing there was just insane.”

Brown will guest star as Monica, sister of Toks Olagundoyewho’s Olivia, in season 2 of Paramount+’s revival of Frasier. (The original series ran for 11 seasons between 1993 and 2004.)

“I want to give love to Toks, I play her sister on the show,” Brown continued. “She put my name in early on when she found out she had a sister and we got to come and play together. It was really wonderful.”

Brown added that the best moment of her Frasier experience was “literally looking over and seeing [Grammer]” on set. “He’s part of my childhood for one because I was a kid watching Cheers,” she told Us. “I also have learned a lot from him. The first show that I ever did was Girlfriends and Kelsey Grammer produced it so he’s the reason I’m acting. So to have that moment and to get to tell him thank you was everything.”

Brown was joined at 2024’s BET Awards by her fiancé, Anthony Davis, telling Us that “people keep asking when the date is set” for the wedding.

“We haven’t had time to do anything but just love each other and be happy we’re together,” she told Us. She added that they were going to “take a break and just wait until it’s not so hot and then think about it.”

“We’ve been busy,” Davis added. Brown concurred, citing her current projects, BET+ drama series The Family Business: New Orleans, and her role as Coach Roberts in Inside Out 2. “The No. 1 movie for the third week,” she noted.

Over the weekend, Inside Out 2 set a new record for animated movies at the box office, with the Pixar sequel breaking $1 billion worldwide on Sunday. It is the 11th animated movie ever to pass that milestone.

“It’s amazing,” Brown told Us. “You know, I’m a big Pixar fan. One of my bucket list [items] was to be in a Pixar film. And to be in one that’s doing this well is insane. So I’m pinching myself every day.”

Inside Out 2 is currently in theaters. Season 2 of Paramount+’s Frasier does not yet have a release date.

Reporting by Mariel Turner