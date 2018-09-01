Adding fuel to the fire. G-Eazy reunited with ex-girlfriend Halsey onstage on Friday, August 31, amid his growing feud with rapper Machine Gun Kelly that seemed to stem from their respective relationships with the “Castle” singer.

G-Easy posted a photo of himself on Instagram on Friday, August 31, nearly touching lips with his former flame as she stood on her tip-toes gazing up at him adoringly, but fans captured their quick smooch on video and posted the moment on social media.

He also posted a video clip of the two performing together to Instagram Stories, in which he can be seen walking toward the musician.

Earlier in the day, G-Eazy released a diss track taking aim at Machine Gun Kelly called “Bad Boy.” “MGK please stop trolling me, get over me / You wanna be me, you’re mad that you’re not as big as me / I’m everywhere, I’m your nightmare, you can’t get rid of me,” he rapped.

He went on to reference his hit single with Halsey, rapping, “Call a Uber, turn on the radio, imagine hearing me / Him & I’s on, mad you’re listening to Halsey sing to me … Disrespect her again, I’ll smack you, I’m not a boy.”

The “No Limit” artist also referred to his rival as a “mini-me” in the track and alleged that the two had previously buried their hatchet while on tour. “We did like 30 shows together out in Europe / You mugged me but you never spoke, you never tried to square up / Until that night in Finland, I said we got s–t to clear up / You got sentimental and you almost start to tear up.”

That same day, Machine Gun Kelly posted a split photo of the two men wearing similar hairstyles to Instagram. He also reportedly claimed to have slept with Halsey in a now-deleted caption that read, “I f–ked his girl now he looks like me this s–t overbearing.”

He has since updated the caption to reference the “Bad Boy” track, writing, “#miniME#stoplyingaboutFINLAND#alllyourfriendsknow” with three laughing emojis.

Halsey was linked to Machine Gun Kelly following her split with G-Eazy in July, but a source told Us Weekly that they were “just friends,” adding, “She definitely isn’t rebounding with him.”

Halsey, who was with G-Eazy for nine months, confirmed she wasn’t dating anyone with a July 6 tweet, saying, “I’m not with anybody.”

I’m not with anybody. That photo is 2 years old. Everyone mind they damn business. https://t.co/3ZttyGcd3P — h (@halsey) July 9, 2018

The “Bad at Love” performer and her ex reconnected at the MTV Video Music Awards in August, where they were spotted making out an afterparty. An insider told Us that they are “hanging out again” and “figuring things out,” adding, “They aren’t trying to hide the fact that their on/off relationship is complicated.”

