Nikki Garcia and Brie Garcia are huge supporters of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

“She’s so in love,” Nikki, 40, told the Daily Mail in a Wednesday, November 22, TikTok video. “It’s because she finally has a real man … He grabs her and throws her around.”

Brie, 40, then clarified that her sister meant Kelce, 34, only tosses Swift, 33, around “in the bedroom.”

“She’s just so powerful,” Nikki gushed. “Her aura [has] strong energy and she needs a man who can handle [her].”

Swift and Kelce were first linked in September, when she attended his Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears. At the time, she cheered him on from his private suite and bonded with his mom, Donna Kelce.

The following month, she attended more games and was even seen on two date nights in-a-row with Travis. At the time, a source exclusively told Us Weekly, “Travis is different from anybody Taylor has dated before and she is falling for him more and more as the days go by.”

The insider added, he “goes out of his way to make Taylor feel special in any way he can … Taylor couldn’t believe the massive bouquet of flowers Travis sent to her just because.”

Ahead of Swift’s Eras Tour kicking back up in South America, a source told Us, “Travis and Taylor are a very real couple … They have very detailed plans coming up on how to stay together while she’s on tour and he has games.”

He later appeared at her Buenos Aires show on November 11, and was seen cheering her on with her dad, Scott Swift.

During the concert, Taylor surprised fans by swapping the lyrics to “Karma” to give Travis a shoutout. “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me,” she sang as the crowd went wild.

After the show wrapped, Taylor ran up to Travis and gave him a kiss.

Taylor and Travis’ dating life isn’t the only one Nikki and Brie are interested in.

Earlier this month, the former WWE wrestlers premiered their new dating show, Twin Love. In the series, Nikki and Brie separate identical twins into two houses and help them search for love.

Ahead of the show premiering on November 17, they opened up to Good Morning America about the concept.

“Identical twins get married later in life because you’re born with your soulmate,” Brie said. “We don’t feel the need or have to rush to find someone to lean on or be with [because] we already have that person.”

Brie married Bryan Danielson in 2014 while Nikki tied the knot with Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev in 2022.