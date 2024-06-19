Gayle King is coming to Justin Timberlake’s defense following his recent DWI arrest.

“Justin Timberlake is a really, really great guy,” King, 69, said on the Wednesday, June 19, episode of CBS Mornings. “Listen, this is clearly a mistake. I bet nobody knows it more than he does.”

King was discussing the news of Timberlake’s run-in with the law with her cohosts Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson. While the trio were chatting about Timberlake, 43, King took the opportunity to stick up for the singer’s character.

“’He’s not an irresponsible person. He’s not reckless, careless,” she stated. “’Clearly this is not a good thing. He knows that.”

However, King acknowledged that “there’s never any excuse ever” for drunk driving.

Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday, June 18, that Timberlake was arrested on DWI-related charges in the Hamptons.

“On June 18, 2024, at 12:37 AM, Justin R. Timberlake, age 43, of Tennessee, was observed operating a 2025 BMW southbound on Madison Street, failing to stop at a duly posted stop sign and failing to maintain his lane of travel,” the Sag Harbor Police Department said in a Tuesday statement. “A traffic stop was initiated by a Police Officer from the Sag Harbor Village Police Department and upon investigation it was determined that Mr. Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition.”

Timberlake was “placed under arrest, processed, and held overnight for morning arraignment,” per the authorities. The “Selfish” artist was arraigned later that day, released without bail and charged with one count of DWI. He was spotted leaving the police station with his lawyer, Edward Burke Jr.

“The charge was a single count because he refused the breath test,” Burke told Us on Tuesday, noting that another court date is scheduled for July 26. “Mr. Timberlake was also charged with two other court citations, running a stop sign and not traveling in the correct traffic lane.”

Additional court documents obtained by CNN revealed that Timberlake refused the breathalyzer three times and claimed to authorities that he “had one martini and I followed my friends home.”

Later on Tuesday, Timberlake’s mugshot was released by the Sag Harbor Police Department. In the photo, Timberlake’s eyes were bloodshot and glassy.

Timberlake has a court date scheduled for July 26 and he has yet to publicly address his arrest.

Currently, Timberlake is in the middle of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, which kicked off in April. He is scheduled to perform in Chicago this weekend.