Supporting their colleagues. The General Hospital cast has been doing anything they can to be there for Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner as they grieve son Harrison Wagner’s death.

While at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24, actress Kelly Thiebaud told Entertainment Tonight that the General Hospital team attended the funeral earlier this month. Harrison was found dead in a Los Angeles parking lot on June 6, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner report obtained by Us Weekly.

Jack, 62, has yet to speak out about the sudden passing of his son, whom he shares with ex-wife Kristina, 59, who has also remained silent. The former General Hospital stars, who split in 2006 after 13 years of marriage, are also parents to son Peter, 31. The Santa Barbara alum is also dad to daughter Kerry, 34, from a prior relationship.

Jack started on the ABC soap opera as Frisco Jones in 1983 while Kristina joined in 1984 as Felicia Scorpio. Though they have not returned to filming, costar Kelly Monaco emphasized that the team behind the long-running series are very empathetic.

“I had a similar experience in November with my best friend and the GH cast was amazing,” Monaco told ET. “It’s a family, and the same grace has been extended to Kristina and Jack. I have chills talking about it. My heart goes out to them because I know exactly what they’re feeling. It’s tragic.”

Costar Nancy Lee Grahn called Kristina “remarkably strong” and “an exemplary mother” after speaking to the Indiana native recently.

“It was very challenging to have a son that has an addiction. That is a disease,” Grahn said. “They both handle it every well, but Kristina, I admire her very much and she’s doing really well, under the circumstances. Very strong.”

Though the two haven’t commented on their son’s death, they launched a scholarship fund in his memory for New Life House Recovery Community, a rehabilitation program. The announcement confirmed that Harrison’s death was caused by his struggle with substance abuse.

“The Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund was created by Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner in honor of their son Harrison Wagner. Harrison was a bright, exuberant young man whose smile lit up any room he was in. He has left behind many men and family members who loved him deeply,” the New Life House website states.

The organization added, “We are heartbroken that he ultimately lost his battle with addiction and we hope that Harrison’s memory will live on through this scholarship and will help other young men get help for their addiction that would not otherwise be able to afford it.”

Though Jack and Kristina have been absent from social media, Kristina’s GH pal Finola Hughes shared the news via Instagram on June 13. “In honor of my beautiful friend @kristinawagnr dear son, Harrison, @jackwagnerofficial & Kristina have put together a foundation to help others battling addiction. In loving memory of their son ❤️,” the Charmed alum wrote.

