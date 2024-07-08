General Hospital star Doug Sheehan died at the age of 75.

Sheehan died at his home in Big Horn, Wyoming, on June 29, the Kane Funeral Home announced via its website. His wife, Cate Abert, was with him when he passed away.

Several fans took to social media to mourn the actor following news of his death. “Very sad news,” one user wrote via X on Monday, July 8. “Loved him as Joe. Ben & Val had some sweet moments but I was always wanting Gary & Val. We are losing too many beloved soap vets.”

No other details have been shared. A cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Related: Celebrity Deaths of 2024: Stars We Lost This Year Hollywood mourned many celebrities in 2024. Speed Racer star Christian Oliver (born Christian Klepser) died at the age of 51 during a fatal plane crash on January 5. Oliver was traveling home from a Caribbean vacation with his two daughters — Madita and Annik, whom he shared with wife Jessica Klepser — on January 4. […]

Sheehan made his small screen acting debut in an episode of Charlie’s Angels in 1978. The following year, he became a series regular on General Hospital, where he portrayed Joe Kelly.

While appearing on the long-running medical drama from 1979 to 1982, Sheehan’s character was linked to Heather Webber (Robin Mattson) and Bobbie Spencer (Jacklyn Zeman).

He earned a Daytime Emmy Nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Supporting Role in a Daytime Drama Series for his performance in 1982.

After completing several years with General Hospital, Sheehan turned to Knots Landing. He portrayed reporter Ben Gibson in more than 100 episodes from 1983 to 1988. His character became the second husband of Valene Ewing (Joan Van Ark.)

Related: Most Shocking Soap Star Deaths of All Time Getty Images(2);Barry King The soap opera world has mourned the loss of several stars through the years who have died too soon. Actors like Alec Musser, David Gail and Billy Miller left fans shocked after their unexpected deaths. When news of Miller’s death broke in September 2023, several celebrities took to social media to pay […]

Sheehan landed a gig as Brian Harper in Day by Day, which aired for two seasons on NBC. The series, which ran from 1988 to 1989, centered around Brian and Kate Harper (Linda Kelsey) and their son, Ross (Christopher Daniel Barnes.)

Sheehan made appearances in other shows, including the Clueless television series where he starred as Cher’s father Mel Horowitz from 1997 to 1999. (He replaced Michael Lerner after the first season of the show, which featured faces including Rachel Blanchard, Elisa Donovan, Stacey Dash and Donald Faison.)

He also played Edward Spellman, the father of Melissa Joan Hart’s Sabrina Spellman in Sabrina the Teenage Witch, for two episodes. (The sitcom followed Sabrina as she navigated high school and her powers as a witch and ultimately came to a close in April 2003.)

Sheehan also dabbled in film, having roles in the 1979 movie 10, the 1982 film Victor/Victoria and 1995’s Cops n Roberts.

Related: 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Sabrina the Teenage Witch premiered in September 1996 as part of ABC’s “TGIF” and quickly became a hit. The sitcom, which followed teen witch Sabrina Spellman as she learned to balance high school and her powers, aired for seven seasons consisting of 163 episodes. The show ended in April 2003. The series starred Melissa Joan […]

His final acting gig was in 2003, appearing for an episode of What I Like About You. (The WB sitcom aired for four seasons from 2002 to 2006 and starred Amanda Bynes and Jennie Garth.)

As for his personal life, NBC reported that Sheehan was married to Abert from 1981 until his death last month.