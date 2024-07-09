Before their split sent shockwaves through Bachelor Nation, Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist stopped by Celebrity Family Feud.

The former Golden Bachelor couple will appear on episode 3 of the game show’s tenth season, which airs on Tuesday, July 16. The episode is titled, “Meghan Trainor vs. Tori Kelly and Golden Bachelor vs. Bachelor Nation.”

When Gerry, 72, and Theresa, 70, filmed the episode in April, the twosome shared behind-the-scenes glimpses with their fans.

“Had a GREAT time at Celebrity Family Feud with the blended family. @theresa_nist @acturner17 @jalisha74 @jenwoolston @meghantrainor,” Gerry wrote via Instagram at the time.

Related: Golden Bachelor’s Gerry and Theresa Divorce: Split Theories Explained Bachelor Nation has continued to look for answers since Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist announced their split during an emotional interview on Good Morning America. The twosome, who tied the knot during a televised wedding in January, explained on GMA that they planned to move in together but couldn’t agree on a location. (Us Weekly […]

Alongside the message, Gerry uploaded a series of snaps including one with his daughters, Angie and Jenny. In another, the trio posed with Theresa and her two children, Jen and Tommy.

Angie, for her part, gushed about the experience in an Instagram post at the time. “MY LIFELONG DREAM was finally fulfilled!” she wrote. “Since I was little I wanted to be on family feud. I would dream about it and assemble my team in my mind. Yesterday…it happened!!!! We played celebrity family feud!!! It was so much fun. Our team was my Dad, Theresa, my sister, me, Tommy and Jen! Tune in sometime in August! @goldengerryturner @theresa_nist @jenwoolston @jalisha74.”

Jen took to her Instagram to share that the group played against fellow Bachelor Nation members Joey Graziadei, Kelsey Anderson, Charity Lawson, Dotun Olubeko, Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar.

Gerry popped the question to Theresa during the season 1 finale of The Golden Bachelor, which aired in November 2023. The duo tied the knot during a televised wedding ceremony in January.

Months after exchanging vows, an insider told Us Weekly that the twosome hadn’t moved in together, with Gerry living in Indiana while Theresa remained in New Jersey. The pair announced their decision to part ways in April.

Related: Bachelor Nation Couples Who Are Still Going Strong Some Bachelor Nation couples hit different. The Bachelor franchise has been matchmaking since 2002. Back in 2003, Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter became the first Bachelor Nation couple to walk down the aisle. The twosome, who met while filming the first season of The Bachelorette, celebrated 19 years of marriage in December 2022. Thank You! […]

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations and we’ve looked closely at our situation — our living situation — and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s time for us to dissolve our marriage,” Gerry said during an appearance on Good Morning America at the time.

Hours later, Us confirmed that Gerry filed for divorce, citing “irretrievable breakdown” as the reason behind their split. They have since signed a marital settlement agreement and a waiver of final hearing.

Since separating from Theresa, Gerry has shared an update on his love life and revealed that he’s dipping his toe back in the dating pool. Gerry told TMZ in June that he’s searching for someone who’s “a good friend and someone who loves adventure, travel and is able to be on the move.”

The Celebrity Family Feud episode “Meghan Trainor vs. Tori Kelly and Golden Bachelor vs. Bachelor Nation” airs Tuesday, July 16, at 8 p.m. ET.