Her Georgia peach! Ginny & Georgia’s Brianne Howey is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Matt Ziering.

Howey, 33, took to social media on Thursday, March 16, to announce the exciting news.

“@boss show with my forever new +1 🥰🤎 thanks for having us! Loved every second of the new collection #hugoboss,” she wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of herself showing off her growing baby bump. The Netflix star looked radiant for the event, donning a sheer white button-down shirt and brown maxi dress with tan suede pumps.

Howey’s Ginny & Georgia costars quickly took to the comments section to congratulate their friend on her big reveal. “OMG BRIANNE YOU ARE GLOWING IM FREAKING OUT AAAAAAAAAH IM ALREADY JEALOUS OF YOUR CHILD!!!!!!!!!!!” Sara Waisglass gushed. Jennifer Robertson, meanwhile, wrote: “Beautiful mama! ❤️ Can’t wait to be a zany auntie!!!”

Antonia Gentry, who portrays Howey’s daughter Ginny on the show, commented, “So. happy. for. you. ❤️❤️❤️,” while Nate Mitchell — Ginny’s dad — said, “I can’t wait to meet them!!! 🥹🥹🥹❤️❤️❤️.”

The Batwoman star and Ziering, 37, met in 2015 at a bar while the lawyer was celebrating completing the bar exam. Howey, for her part, was out with some friends — and sparks instantly flew between the two.

“We ran into each other three nights in a row at a couple bars in L.A.,” she recalled in a January 2021 interview with Los Angeles Magazine.

Ziering chimed in: “Wasn’t totally random, but we had some mutual friends and now we’re here!”

While the couple initially planned to have their wedding in October 2020, their ceremony was upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. ⁠“We canceled our wedding,” Howey told the outlet. “We couldn’t get married in 2020 but we did get a dog.”

In July 2021, the duo finally exchanged vows in front of 100 guests in the garden of a family home in Palos Verdes, California.

That May, the Exorcist star celebrated her now-husband turning another year older by sharing a series of images of him via Instagram.

“There’s never a boba drought when I’m with you! Happy birthday my sweets @unclezito 💛 🎈🥰 🥯 🧋 💤.” she captioned the post.

In November 2021, the newlyweds gushed about their romantic honeymoon getaway in Aruba.

“Aruba was a dream come true,” Howey exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “We had a private sailing experience, we did paddle boards, snorkeling, jet skis and we ate out every night. It was just truly magical and so romantic. Neither one of us had been there, so it’s always fun to explore somewhere new together. It was really, really lovely.”

The Passage alum added that while she and Ziering were enjoying newlywed life, she “can’t wait for when the time comes” to expand her family.