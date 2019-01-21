The New England Patriots are headed to their third Super Bowl in a row, and Gisele Bündchen couldn’t contain her excitement for husband Tom Brady, the team’s star quarterback.

As followers witnessed in Bündchen’s Instagram Stories, the 38-year-old shouted out and jumped for joy while watching the Patriots defeat the Kansas City Chiefs on TV on Sunday, January 20. With that victory, the Pats became this year’s AFC Champions and earned a spot opposite the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

Bündchen was also watching as Brady, 41, gave her a shout-out during a post-game interview. “Love you, baby,” she said in response.

The supermodel recently made peace with her husband’s continuing football career. After the Pats won the Super Bowl in 2017, Brady disclosed that she wanted him to retire. But by October 2018, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel had changed her mind. “[I’ve] never seen someone love something as much as he loves football, and it makes me happy,” she revealed on Good Morning America at the time. “If I said anything in the past it’s because … you have a concern. I’m like, you know, no one is going to hurt someone I love … You just feel very protective of [your family]. So obviously if someone hurts my children, my husband, anyone I love, I get like a lioness.”

Bündchen, who recently revealed that she fell in love with Brady on their first date, has been married to the three-time NFL MVP since 2009. They have two children together: son Benjamin, 9, and daughter Vivian, 6. Brady also shares 11-year-old son John with Blue Bloods actress Bridget Moynihan.

Super Bowl LIII kicks off on CBS on Sunday, February 3, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

