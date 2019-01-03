Time to shine! Television and film’s biggest stars will be under one roof at the 2019 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 6 and there will be an A-list group of celebrities presenting the awards.

The Hollywood Foreign Press has announced the award show’s first round of presenters including Halle Berry, Ben Stiller, Kaley Cuoco and Justin Hartley.

Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg were announced as hosts of the annual award ceremony earlier this month and are Golden Globe winners themselves, Oh for her role as Dr. Cristina Yang on Grey’s Anatomy and Samberg for his role as Jake Peralta on Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Oh is also nominated this year for Best TV drama actress for Killing Eve.

The show will air live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, January 6 at 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT.

See the first round of presenters below:

Allison Janney

Ben Stiller

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Chadwick Boseman

Chrissy Metz

Dick Van Dyke

Gary Oldman

Halle Berry

Harrison Ford

Idris Elba

Jessica Chastain

Jim Parsons

Johnny Galecki

Justin Hartley

Kaley Cuoco

Lupita Nyongo

Michael B. Jordan

Mike Myers

Octavia Spencer

Sam Rockwell

Saoirse Ronan

Sterling K. Brown

Taraji P. Henson

William H. Macy

Felicity Huffman

Jamie Lee Curtis

