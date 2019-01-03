Time to shine! Television and film’s biggest stars will be under one roof at the 2019 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 6 and there will be an A-list group of celebrities presenting the awards.
The Hollywood Foreign Press has announced the award show’s first round of presenters including Halle Berry, Ben Stiller, Kaley Cuoco and Justin Hartley.
Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg were announced as hosts of the annual award ceremony earlier this month and are Golden Globe winners themselves, Oh for her role as Dr. Cristina Yang on Grey’s Anatomy and Samberg for his role as Jake Peralta on Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Oh is also nominated this year for Best TV drama actress for Killing Eve.
The show will air live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, January 6 at 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT.
See the first round of presenters below:
Allison Janney
Ben Stiller
Catherine Zeta-Jones
Chadwick Boseman
Chrissy Metz
Dick Van Dyke
Gary Oldman
Halle Berry
Harrison Ford
Idris Elba
Jessica Chastain
Jim Parsons
Johnny Galecki
Justin Hartley
Kaley Cuoco
Lupita Nyongo
Michael B. Jordan
Mike Myers
Octavia Spencer
Sam Rockwell
Saoirse Ronan
Sterling K. Brown
Taraji P. Henson
William H. Macy
Felicity Huffman
Jamie Lee Curtis
