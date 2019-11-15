



It’s the most outrageous time of the year! Goop’s holiday gift guide for 2019 features the predictably ridiculous items the brand has become accustomed to presenting their readers.

Some of the things included on the list are $34 toilet paper, a $949 cat jungle gym, a $1,495 marble Connect Four set, a $575 charm bracelet for kids, a $300 men’s razor, a $2,600 bassinet and a $199 Elvie pelvic floor exercise device.

The website even has a section labeled “The Ridiculous but Awesome Gift Guide.” This list features a $250,000 Virgin Galatic trip to space, a $1.3 million endangered species tour, a $6,460 Gravity flight suit, a $99 dehydrated caviar bar, a $130 joint roller and a kilogram of caviar for $16,000.

There is also a bevy of gift ideas for “lovers,” such as a $445 faux fur coat to wear while naked underneath, $425 gold handcuffs and a $95 sex pillow.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s company has come under fire in the past for its alternative products and methods. “I don’t know what the f–k we talk about,” the actress, 47, admitted during a June 2017 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Host Jimmy Kimmel asked her in response, “So sometimes there are things that you go, ‘Oh, that seems a bit much?’” She replied: “Oh, yeah, for sure! Yeah.”

When the comedian, 52, shared another tip with the audience about squatting while urinating, Paltrow conceded, “I don’t know. I’ve never read that before.”

Not everyone is a fan of the Avengers: Endgame star’s brand, which she launched in 2008. Namely, Martha Stewart dissed the company in August. “I don’t follow Goop,” she admitted during an episode of Barstool Sports’ “The Corp” podcast. “Sometimes I look at products that she’s selling.”

Stewart, 78, added: “I wish every young entrepreneur well and I hope that there are many, many, many different kinds of entrepreneurs. … If they’re movie stars or hardworking women like I am, who are not movie stars.”

However, the lifestyle guru seemed to harbor no ill will toward Paltrow, noting that she wishes the Oscar winner “good luck” with her business.