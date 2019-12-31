



A year filled with love! In reflecting on 2019, Maisie Williams revealed that she found love with her boyfriend, Reuben Selby.

“This year was the best. I fell in love with a boy and I fell in love with myself 😏,” the Game of Thrones alum, 22, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, December 31. “I started saying ‘no.’ I stopped worrying about the past, I stopped wishing for the future, and I started loving life for what it is today — because ‘today is a gift, that is why they call it ‘the present.’ I made time to do more of the things that bring me joy.”

Williams continued by detailing what’s in store for her in the new year, noting that 2020 “will probably be filled with more days spent tending” to the “pot plant children” she shares with Selby. She said that this is something that “sounds perfect” to her.

“For anyone who needs to hear this: it starts with you and the changes you’re willing to make,” she added. “It’s out there for you to take. So don’t just seize the day, seize your life. Happy new year.”

Williams and Selby, the founder of Contact modeling agency, have maintained a rather low-key romance since sparking dating rumors last year. The couple have attended quite a few major events together, including Paris Fashion Week in January and Wimbledon this past summer. However, their most important appearance to date was when Selby joined Williams at her best friend Sophie Turner’s second wedding to Joe Jonas in June.

In September, the Then Came You actress revealed that her beau played a part in helping to create her custom JW Anderson gown for the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards. It was a pivotal year for her, as she received her second nomination for playing Arya Stark on the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones.

“I’ve always wanted the perfect custom red-carpet dress—something that I feel really confident and comfortable in,” she told Elle in September. “I asked Reuben if he would design something with me in mind: my height, my shape, my likes, and insecurities. He must’ve drawn up around 30 sketches, but we picked our favorite ones and it just so happened that Jonathan [Anderson] preferred our favorite sketch.”

She continued, “Jonathan took Reuben’s sketch and added the defining details. We had a lot of fun and, most importantly, I feel amazing in it.”

Selby explained to the magazine that Williams’ dress “had to be effortless but empowering at the same time.” He added, “My aim was to create something that removed the anxiety that comes from wearing a dress that isn’t quite right by making it so beautiful and stunning that it takes away the need to feel any consciousness.”