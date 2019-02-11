In his honor. The late Chris Cornell posthumously won a 2019 Grammy Award on Sunday, February 10, and his children were on hand to accept it on his behalf.

The Soundgarden frontman — who died by suicide at age 52 in May 2017 — won the Grammy for Best Rock Performance for his song, “When Bad Does Good.” Cornell’s widow, Vicky Cornell, walked the red carpet with their 14-year-old daughter, Toni, and 13-year-old son, Christopher. (He also shared 18-year-old daughter, Lillian, with ex-wife Susan Silver.)

Chris’ daughter paid tribute to her father with a photo of him on her shirt. She paired the T-shirt with a black bomber jacket, skirt, and combat boots. Christopher sported shaggy hair similar to his dad to the event that took place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

This isn’t the first time Toni has appeared onstage to honor the “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer. Last month, the Cornell family hosted the “I Am the Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell” concert in memory of their beloved father and husband.

Toni performed a cover of Bob Marley‘s “Redemption Song” with Ziggy Marley, Bob’s son, at the concert, with a larger-than-life backdrop picture of her dad placed directly behind them. Her performance was met with a standing ovation from the crowd at the The Forum in Inglewood, California.

Other artists who honored Chris’ legacy at the concert included Miley Cyrus, Adam Levine, members of Metallica, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and more.

Vicky addressed the audience in a heartfelt speech. “We all know how music can change us, but Chris did something more extraordinary — he changed music and paved the way for so many from Seattle to across the globe. And that legacy, and his influence, will live for generations to come. I am so proud that, along with his legacy, his philanthropic work continues to grow and flourish,” she said. “Chris would be so very proud. Simply put, to me, and because of all of you, Chris lives on, a music immortal whose passion for helping others is more alive today than ever. Thank you, again.”

