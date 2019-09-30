Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk Take Adorable Selfie on 1-Year Anniversary





That was fast! Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk rang in their one-year wedding anniversary on Sunday, September 29.

The Oscar winner, 47, shared a sweet Instagram selfie of the couple in honor of the big day. “Year one, done,” she wrote, adding a blue heart emoji. The pair both wore sunglasses in the pic as they enjoyed a sunny day at the beach.

It’s been a busy month for Paltrow and Falchuk, 48. Just two days earlier, the TV producer penned a message for Paltrow as they celebrated her birthday.

“Today is Gwyneth’s birthday so I’m just going to say it — she’s the greatest human being ever,” he wrote about the Goop founder in an Instagram post. “She’s not perfect — her sense of humor can be a little on the dirty side, she gets very angry at other drivers, isn’t that cheery before her first cup of coffee, considers dehydration to be a character flaw and improperly seasoned food hurts her feelings. Even with all of these imperfections, her gifts elevate her.”

He continued: “Blue eyes that see the best in the people she loves and a tireless drive to make sure they see it too,” he wrote. “Soft, hard working hands that she uses to make the most delicious pancakes and make you feel at home with the slightest touch. Extreme curiosity and even more extreme bravery to share that curiosity and the places it takes her with the world. She’s a relentless mother and step mother, the BEST wife, all of her friends know she’s their champion and no one wears clothes as well as she does. She’s endlessly fascinating, succeeds at everything she does and drinks whiskey and eats fried food yet still manages to look like that.”

The couple also attended the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards together on September 22.

The Politician actress and Falchuk met on the set of Glee in 2014 and exchanged vows at her East Hampton, New York, home last year. Guests included Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden, Jerry Seinfeld, Stella McCartney and her Avengers costar Robert Downey Jr.

Paltrow was previously married to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin from 2003 to 2016. They are parents of daughter Apple, 15, and son Moses, 13. Falchuk, meanwhile, is dad of daughter Isabella and son Brady from his previous marriage to producer Suzanne Bukinik.

Paltrow recently said that Falchuk and Martin, 42, get along very well — thanks to “conscious uncoupling.” Paltrow and Martin made headlines for using the term when they announced their split after 10 years of marriage. “Chris and I really thought we would really love to do this in a way that we remain a family, even though we’re not a couple,” she said at the “Advertising Week: How Do You Stand Out From The Crowd?” panel in New York City on September 26. “People freaked out.”

Martin, who briefly dated Jennifer Lawrence after their breakup, is currently dating Dakota Johnson.

